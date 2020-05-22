Pearson Park plans summer concerts

Pearson Park in Neshannock Township will again be hosting its Sunday music series this summer.
The new gazebo will host a free concert every Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. starting June 7. Spectators should bring a chair.
The July 4 celebration is scheduled with a concert by the Red Coat Brass Band from 2 to 5 p.m., DJ Spidey from 6 to 10 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m. Food trucks will be in the Hutchison Center parking lot beginning at 2 p.m. Other activities are being planned. Social distancing as well as other guidelines will be in effect for the concerts and July 4 celebration. All bands are scheduled to play from 3 to 5 p.m., with the exception of July 4 and the Aug. 9 community day. Please call the park office at (724) 652-8842 for more information.
The concerts are sponsored by Neshannock Township, Central Heating & Plumbing, Giordano Construction, Louis M. Perrotta, PC, Neshannock Lions Club, R. Cunningham Funeral Home & Crematory, Gale and Valerie Measel, Frank B. Taylor Engineering, Leslie and Ed Bucci and D.J. Hannon Plumbing & Heating.
The schedule is as follows.
June 7 — Lawrence County Brass Band
June 14 — Following June (variety)
June 21 — Wrangler Band (country, rock)
June 28 — St. Marguerite’s Blue Coat Band (symphonic)
July 4 — Red Coat Brass Band, DJ Spidey
July 5 — Rick Bruening (acoustic)
July 12 — Jon & Bob (’70s & ‘80s, acoustic)
July 19 — Train Wreck (classic rock, modern country)
July 26 — McIltrot Brothers, Doug & Greg (’70s classic)
Aug. 2 — Dante DiThomas Swing Band (big band music)
Aug. 9 — The Dorals (oldies)
Aug. 16 — Red Coat Brass Band
Aug. 23 — Manhattan (variety)
Aug. 30 — Rain Date
