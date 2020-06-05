Portersville Christian School graduation ceremonies took place May 29 and 30 in the Portersville Christian and Missionary Alliance Church on school grounds. Commencement speakers were Rob Cummins and Dr. Jay Cost.
Valedictorian Eli Stroh is the son of Pat and Theresa Stroh of Zelienople. He will be entering Gannon University’s master of athletic training program in the fall.
Salutatorian Julia Schaming is the daughter of Bob and Sharon Schaming of Renfrew. She will be attending Liberty University to study computer software engineering.
The other members of the PCS Class of 2020 are Maria Graham of Prospect, Jacob Hixon of Renfrew, Emily Keck of Butler, Alberta Grace Love of Butler, Lydia Lowery of Portersville, Julia Mangiapane of Fombell, Lydia Palmer of Rochester, Alex Papa of New Wilmington, Faith Patterson of Ellwood City, Marie Potter of Evans City, Aidan Ramsey of New Castle, Annabele Spiker of New Castle, Josiah Van Gent of New Wilmington and Jackson Vosmaer of Baden.
