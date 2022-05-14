They were patterns used to cast steel, but they’re also becoming blueprints for success.
Connecting over a shared passion for reclaiming lost artifacts, Pittsburgh artist Cory Bonnet and New Castle scrap metal dealer Chip Barletto collaborated last year on “Patterns of Meaning.”
The exhibit featured works by Bonnet, an oil painter who uses pieces of old churches, the Civic Arena and steel mills as his canvases. Also included in the display at Pittsburgh’s Energy Innovation Center were the actual artifacts – among them giant wooden patterns, 9-foot ladles and blueprints – from Youngstown Sheet and Tube’s Brier Hill Works in Youngstown and Whemco in Homestead, which Barletto had salvaged.
“Patterns of Meaning” will be open again for a formal viewing from 6 to 10 p.m. May 16 at the center, 1435 Bedford Ave. in Pittsburgh’s Hill District. The exhibit will also be open throughout the week.
For anyone traveling by air, several works and relics from “Patterns of Meaning” can be seen at Pittsburgh International Airport where they were installed earlier this week.
“This has really turned into something special,” Barletto said.
More information on “Patterns of Meaning,” parts of which the men hope to turn into a traveling exhibit honoring those who worked in the steel industry, is available at corybonnet.com.
