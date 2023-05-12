A former New Castle WPIAL football champion recently celebrated his 90th birthday in style in front of his family and friends.
While officially turning 90 on Tuesday, Torrance Rankin celebrated his birthday last May 6 at Clen-More Presbyterian Church in New Castle.
Niece Charmagne Henry said Rankin was tricked into believing the celebration was for his daughter before being surprised that it was for him instead.
"It was truly wonderful. He enjoyed himself," Henry said. "He danced. He had a wonderful time."
Rankin was a member of the 1949 New Castle Red Hurricanes WPIAL AAA football championship team that defeated McKeesport 8-7.
He was a multi-talented athlete, according to Henry, as he pitched a no-hitter in softball, scored a hole-in-one in golf and, in 1975, bowled a perfect 300 game at Sims Bowling Lanes in Beaver Falls during the Industrial Steel Tournament.
Rankin previously served in the Army and worked at different places during his career, retiring from the Cray Education Center in New Castle.
He was married to Ruth Rankin from April 20, 1963, until her death on April 5, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.