The 19th-century gristmill, the centerpiece of McConnells Mill State Park, is open for the summer season through Labor Day.
The mill is open from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays and admission is free. The mill is also open summer holidays, including Memorial Day.
Interpretive tours of the historic mill, given by staff or volunteer docents, are scheduled at 1 and 2 p.m. daily, or by request.
After Labor Day, the mill will be open Thursdays and Sundays through October.
Visitors should park at the Kildoo Picnic Area and hike down the stone stairs to the mill. Limited parking, for people with disabilities, may be available beside the mill.
Interpretive tours for groups may be scheduled by calling the Moraine State Park office at (724) 368-8811.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.