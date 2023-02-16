Following a successful “Parenting on the Daily” kick-off event in January, the New Wilmington Presbyterian Church Preschool will host its second talk at 6:30 p.m. March 1 when licensed psychology Dr. Leah Hunter will present, “Books, Brains and Behavior: Strategies for Understanding and Supporting Your Child.”
The series is open to caregivers, parents, loved ones and those interested in learning skills for creating a nurturing environment for children.
Decades of research show that when children have skills to cope with stressful situations, it positively impacts their learning, emotions and behavior. Understanding what’s going on in a child’s brain when they encounter big feelings or a life change can help us know how to help them cope. This session will focus on practical applications of current research findings related to emotional development in childhood, with an emphasis on take-home techniques to improve emotion regulation.
A toddler mom, Hunter is a researcher at the University of Pittsburgh who works with parents and children ages birth to five.
Westminster College School of Education students will provide free childcare during the one-hour seminar. Teachers attending any of the series are able to obtain Act 48 credit. The event is free and open to the public.
Register for the upcoming seminar by contacting Nicole Hunter at nicoleannehunter@gmail.com.
Upcoming series speakers include:
•6:30 p.m. April 5, Katanya Cathcart, “Preparing Your Environment: How Space Can Invite, Engage and Bring Joy”
•6:30 p.m. May 3, Brad Walters, “Building a Trellis for Emotional Growth”
The NWPC Preschool is a Christian, faith-based early learning program located in and supported by the New Wilmington Presbyterian Church. Contact Mollie Fulkman, director, for further information about the program at nwpcpreschool@gmail.com.
