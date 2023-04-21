The New Wilmington Presbyterian Church Preschool will wrap up its parenting series at 6:30 p.m. May 3 with the Rev. Bradford Walters, licensed clinical social worker and father/stepfather of six, talking about “Building a Trellis for Emotional Growth.”
During this session, Walters will explore ways to create an environment of inner peace during interactions between parents and children, along with ways to create a healthy structure, expectations, rhythms and boundaries that will create a trellis for emotional growth.
The series invites caregivers, parents, loved ones and those interested in learning skills for creating a nurturing environment for children. Westminster College School of Education students will provide free childcare during the one-hour seminar.
Teachers attending are able to obtain Act 48 credit. The event is free and open to the public. Register by contacting Nicole Hunter at nicoleannehunter@gmail.com.
The NWPC Preschool is a Christian faith-based early learning program located in and supported by the New Wilmington Presbyterian Church. Its mission is to partner with families in educating the total child by cultivating the spiritual, emotional, social, physical and cognitive dimensions of each young person. Contact Mollie Fulkman, director, for further information about the program at nwpcpreschool@gmail.com.
