Parade marks 80th birthday

When Joanne “Joani” Stalma learned that stay-at-home orders because of the coronavirus pandemic would be affecting the 80th birthday party she had dreamed of for months, she was sad.
Stalma, who lives in the Edinburg area with her husband, Bernard, was disappointed to know that now her special celebration with family and friends would no longer be happening.
However, thanks to the Mahoning Volunteer Fire Department and Mahoning Township Police Department, Stalma’s birthday would be celebrated like never before as the first responders led a parade of family and friends past her residence Thursday evening.
Participants were able to shout out “Happy Birthday” while in their decorated vehicles. Relatives, including Stalma’s grandchildren, sons and daughters, traveled from Mercer, New Castle, Princeton and New Wilmington to participate in the parade
The event was coordinated by Stalma’s daughter-in-law.
