Three years ago, state Rep. Chris Sainato was unable to celebrate Vera Hepler’s 100th birthday properly due to COVID-19 precautions.
He said he and her family had to look through her window at the former Rhodes Estates.
Three years later, Hepler was able to get that picture together and so much more in terms of festivities.
Hepler, who has spent her whole life in New Castle, celebrated her 103rd birthday on Thursday. She currently resides at Clen-Moore Place in the city.
“Vera, you deserve it,” Sainato said.
Members of her family, staff at Clen-Moore, Sainato, state Rep. Marla Brown (R-Lawrence) and students from New Castle High School cheered for her in a small but intimate parade in the parking lot, with Hepler, being pushed by her son Larry, throwing candy out into the crowd.
Brown presented Hepler with a state House citation for her birthday, while the students sang for her and gave her a gift bag which contained a Red Hurricanes T-shirt, water bottle, toy basketball, flashlight and pen.
“(It’s) overwhelming. I love it,” Hepler said.
When asked, Hepler said she doesn’t have a secret to her longevity, noting she loves to perform and loved to play the keyboard for people.
The students who came to sing for Hepler were largely part of the musical team.
