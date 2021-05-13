By Renée Gendreau
New Castle News
When it came to planning this year’s musical, Don Rodgers took things “Day by Day.”
It wasn’t until late January that Rodgers learned Laurel High School would be allowed to stage a show amid the continuing pandemic.
“My first thought was, ‘I have nothing ordered. What can I get quickly?’” he recalled, explaining that his focus quickly turned to the 10 seniors who had spent the last six springs on the Laurel stage.
“I wanted something with a smaller cast that would allow us to showcase each of the seniors. I wanted to make sure we did this for them,” detailed the director who also had to work within stricter budget parameters as capacity limits meant less revenue.
Rodgers and vocal director/choreographer Nicole Scott soon found “Godspell,” a story comprised of parables based on the Gospel of Matthew, fit the playbill.
“It quickly went from not even on the radar to the perfect show,” Rodgers said of the musical that debuted on Broadway in 1976 and features music by Stephen Schwartz including “Day by Day,” “Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord,” “Save the People” and “Learn Your Lessons Well.”
Although “Godspell” was revived on Broadway in 2012, Rodgers found that his students were not familiar with the show, but that, and the show’s style, provided lessons.
“We try not to just do a production, but also teach the kids,” he said. “This show definitely had a learning curve. The actors never leave the stage; they’re always singing and dancing.”
For this weekend’s shows, 200 tickets will be sold for each performance, keeping the auditorium at less than a third of its capacity, which will allow ticketholders to be socially distanced.
Masks will be required and the district has purchased special singers’ masks and clear performance face shields for the cast.
“With all of the challenges, I commend the kids,” noted Scott, the vocal director and choreographer. “They really wanted to be able to perform and they did the work necessary to accomplish that.”
