A paint fundraiser will be held at the Cascade Galleria with proceeds to benefit Iris’ Angels.
The fundraiser, hosted by Repurposed by Nuova Vita and Locke & Key Boutique, will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 15.
The cost for the event is $30 a person, which will feature painting and shopping. A total of $10 from each painting with Repurposed and 20 percent of purchases from Locke & Key Boutique will go to Iris’ Angels.
To reserve a spot, call (724) 856-3369 or (724) 654-8810.
Iris’ Angels is a nonprofit organization created to spread awareness and the memory of Iris Alfera, and to help other victims of child abuse.
Alfera, who was born on Dec. 2, 2021, died on June 29. The investigation into her death is still ongoing by New Castle police.
