Nevada Pacifico was crowned homecoming queen Friday night at Laurel High’s Len Rich Stadium.
The daughter of Dave and Billie Jo Pacifico, she is a four-year letterwinner and a WPIAL champion in competitive cheerleading and a four-year letterwinner and Tri-County medalist in track and field. Pacifico also participates in danceline, choir, Drama Club, forensics and has been in five Laurel musicals with leading roles in "Les Miserables" and "Godspell."
Pacifico is a high honor roll student. Outside of school, she is active in her youth group at Faith Country Chapel, where she also is involved in community service, including Pine Valley Youth Camp and City Serve. She was honored to be one of the finalists in the Lawrence County Distinguished Young Women Program last month. She plans to attend a four-year University to major in either communications or education with a minor in musical theater.
She was crowned by 2020 homecoming queen Natalie McCosby. Joshua Gibson was crowned homecoming king at the school dance Saturday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.