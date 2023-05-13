Although the Willie Roy Iron Furnace has been out of operation since 1875, its owners, along with the Lawrence County Historical Society, are trying to keep its fires burning in the annals of local history.
Located in Rose Point, the Willie Roy Iron Furnace, or Wilroy, is one of the best-preserved examples of the early iron industry. Its preservation and restoration are a testament to the dedication and commitment of its owners, the Yeager family, and the society, who seek to share its story with the public.
Located along the banks of the Slippery Rock Creek, the furnace was built in 1854 by Samuel Foltz and his father-in-law, William Stewart. It was one of the first of several iron furnaces built along the Slippery Rock Creek. Between 1860 and 1880, there were said to have been five furnaces in the Rose Point area with 60 furnaces located in Lawrence and adjacent counties. The Willie Roy, named after Foltz’s two sons – Willie and Roy, is the only one of these old furnaces that retains its original structure.
In 1856, Rose Point was a town of approximately 800 to 1,000 people. During just 22 weeks of operation, in 1856, the Willie Roy furnace produced 600 tons of “foundry metal” out of brown hematite ore. This ore could be found overlying the limestone and coal mined within a mile or two of the furnace.
Local forests provided wood for charcoal to fuel the furnace while the creek provided a constant power source. Builders chose the location of the furnace because raw materials were abundantly available within two miles of the site. Outside this two-mile radius, the cost of transporting the raw materials became impractical.
Furnaces of the Slippery Rock Creek, like the Willie Roy, fed industry in Pittsburgh and the iron produced at these furnaces became cannonballs, wire and nails throughout the Civil War-era.
The Willie Roy Iron Furnace shut down in 1875, having been in operation for more than 20 years. Today it stands as a reminder of the role this area played in the early days of the American industrial revolution.
The Yeager family intends to establish the Willie Roy Iron Furnace as an educational site to be shared with the public. Working closely with the Lawrence County Historical Society, the Yeagers are seeking information, maps, photographs and documents to support the restoration of the site. They also seek to have the site formally recognized on the National Register of Historical Places. Anyone with additional information regarding the furnace is asked to contact the Lawrence County Historical Society at (724) 658-4022.
