Lawrence County Pomona Grange held its annual recognition of youths and citizens at the Lawrence County Fair.
The Outstanding FFA member was Trent Mahle of Edinburg.
A 2019 graduate of Wilmington High School, he is the son of Mitch and Jennifer Mahle and has two siblings, Cole and Lettie Jane.
He is employed by Blackhawk Neff Electric. He is a member of Neshannock Presbyterian Church and served as a junior deacon.
He has been a member of the Little Woolies 4-H club for 10 years. His adviser, Joanna McKelvey, recommended him for the award and spoke briefly.
He was presented a certificate and a small monetary award.
The Outstanding 4-H member was Shane Clark of Enon Valley. A sophomore at Mohawk High School, he is the son of Ed and Peggy Clark.
He has two older brothers, Chris and Dylan. Shane plans on attending Penn State Ag Engineer.
He is active in Mohawk FFA and Westfield Presbyterian Youth Group — YO. Shane was selected to represent Lawrence County 4-H this fall at the national convention. Lawrence County 4-H coordinator Kassity Baker spoke briefly on his 4-H accomplishments. He was presented a certificate and a small monetary award.
