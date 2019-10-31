With Thanksgiving and a genuine wild turkey dinner on the horizon, and Pennsylvania’s fall turkey season only days away, turkey hunters have good reason to be excited.
Many of Pennsylvania’s Wildlife Management Units (WMU) open Saturday and turkey hunters are scratching around trying to get ready for what appears to be good season.
“Game Commission biologists and WCOs in the field are forecasting a good fall season for state turkey hunters,” Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Northwest Region Information Officer Chip Brunst said.
What kind of numbers could we see?
In the latest data available from the PGC, there were more than 40,000 turkeys killed by hunters during the spring 2018 season.
WMU 1A (which includes Mercer and Lawrence counties and part of Crawford County) had 3,211 spring gobblers harvested, and Area 1B (which includes part of Crawford County and all of Erie County) had 1,307 gobblers taken. Cambria County is included in WMU 2E and 2C, which had 1,184 and 2,197 turkeys bagged, respectively.
If you are looking for an area with a higher turkey population, explore the more mountainous, central part of the state, which traditionally sports higher harvest numbers.
To get ready for a good season, avid turkey hunters are meticulously tuning, sanding and chalking turkey calls. In addition, most are likely practicing turkey calls such as the basic yelps, cutts, cackles and purrs. And with the season just days away, most turkey hunters have started scouting, have their gear ready and shotguns patterned.
While spring turkey hatch success is affected by predators and weather, Mother Nature has helped for this season. With a hot and soggy summer, there is an overabundance of quality turkey foods, such as grasses, clovers and farm crops (soybeans, corn and oats).
Forest foods such as beechnuts, white and red oak acorns are plentiful and most apple and other fruit trees are loaded with fruit. Turkey flocks did not have to travel very far to find quality food sources this spring, summer and early fall. This means there should be fatter and plumper turkey for the sportsman’s Thanksgiving roasting pan.
The soggy spring, however, did put a damper in some areas.
“Some hens were unable to hatch their first clutch of eggs and this always causes hens to make a second nest and attempt a second hatch,” Brunst said. “This explains certain areas having younger, smaller poults this fall.”
Another concern for turkeys this season is the expanding fisher populations and other predators. The fisher is a mid-sized carnivore, the second-largest member of the weasel family in Pennsylvania.
“Yes, fishers do and will kill turkeys but the biggest threat to wild turkey nesting is raccoons,” Brunst said. “Raccoons are very good at finding and eating turkey eggs and always pose a constant threat to turkey populations across the state.”
Despite that, there’s optimism for the season.
“Field reports show lots of turkeys and populations are above average in some areas,” Brunst said.
(John Crooks writes for the Meadville Tribune.)
