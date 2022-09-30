+2 Human Services Center helps to combat mental illness stigma One out of five adults will have a mental illness at some point in their lives.

Earlier this month, the Lawrence County Human Services Center and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosted its annual Lawrence County Out of the Darkness Walk.

Jesse Putkoski, the AFSP regional director, said the goal of the walk is to help raise awareness for suicide and mental health treatment, and is in line with the AFSP’s goals of saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide.

She added the walk acts as a way to remember those who lost their lives to suicide, while at the same time serving as a “journey of hope” for those who have been treated for suicidal thoughts and other mental health conditions.

HSC Executive Director Michele Kelly-Thompson said the walks have been a success.

She said the idea for the walk came back in 2014, when the HSC and the county applied for a grant from the Staunton Farm Foundation, to help with suicide prevention in the community.

The Staunton Farm Foundation is a Pittsburgh organization that works to enhance behavioral health treatment and support by submitting grants to non-profit organizations in 10 southwestern Pennsylvania counties, including Lawrence County.

“What we proposed to the Staunton Farm Foundation was the grant would serve as a way to get a collective group of community members to come together and develop suicide prevention outreach in the community,” Kelly-Thompson said.

The grant was received in September 2014.

Story continues below video

Kelly-Thompson said she was already familiar with the AFSP, as she was a volunteer in the 2014 Pittsburgh Out of the Darkness Walk.

“That was a life-changing experience for me. When I had the opportunity to interact with people and hear their stories, many were there because they lost a loved one,” Kelly-Thompson said.

She said many that attended, and have attended the Lawrence County walks, have struggled themselves, and said they feel a connection, and feel accepted by those joining them in the walk.

“I think the most important thing about the Out of the Darkness Walk is, and the reason why it is called ‘Out of the Darkness,’ is because we want to bring people “out of the darkness” in regards to stigma, mental health, suicide prevention, and we want to open the door for people to be safe, and be able to give the communities tools to have those conversations,” Kelly-Thompson said. “Whether they be with a family member, a co-worker, a friend, someone they know in the community that seems to maybe be experiencing a really challenging time in their life.”

The first Out of the Darkness Walk was held in 2016, and serves a 45-minute drive radius of New Castle and Lawrence County, primarily drawing people in from Lawrence, Beaver and Mercer Counties.

Proceeds from the walks are split 50/50, with half going back to the AFSP with their research, with the other help going back to Lawrence County to help with staff trainings, partnerships and local programs.

One way the funds have been spent by the HSC is for suicide loss and healing support group facilitators.

Kelly-Thompson hopes to help restart this program in the near future, after a lot of members dropped off during the pandemic.