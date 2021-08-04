Other members of the Friends of Catholic Education leadership team joined communications director Leanna Litrenta in sharing what they will remember most about St. Vitus School/Holy Spirit Academy.
Jean Pascale, parish administrative facilitator: “The thing that hit me the hardest about understanding Catholic education was the day that I was walking out of the school and I was asked to come into the preschool room. The kids were singing songs and marching in their love for Jesus, Mary and Joseph. If you saw the happiness on their faces, it was incredible.”
Liz Schreckengost, facilitator: “For me, it was the moment I saw my kindergarten teacher, Sister Mary Pia, in church. My mother had taken me to confesssion before I was going to receive the Sacrament of Confirmation. And for some reason, it was only her, my mother and I in the church.
“We met up with each other in the church and she started crying. At first, I didn’t understand why, and finally she gave me this big hug and she said, ‘I watched you grow in the faith of Christ from the time you were in kindergarten, and here you are, about to receive the Sacrament of Confirmation.’ She was so happy, and just tears of joy streaming down her face. That’s something that will always stick with me. She said how proud she was of me and gave me this big hug.”
Melanie Widelko, transportation committee chair and former teacher: “For me, coming from the public school system and into the Catholic school system, even though I was born and raised Catholic, I had never been involved with the Catholic school system.
“When I came into this system, it didn’t take that long for me to just really feel that family atmosphere and feel that it was a much bigger thing than just me.
“It was a family of 113 years of history. All of those people were the St. Vitus and Holy Spirit family. Raising my child in this system, too, I truly felt that when you hear that ‘it takes a village,’ that just pervaded everything here.
“I feel that she had a lot of different eyes on her, a lot of different moms and dads and mentors. So I will forever be grateful for that family atmosphere.”
