It’s a local event, but a global concept.
That’s the way Michele Perelman sees this weekend’s Oneness program at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
The free event focusing on building unity in Lawrence County and beyond starts at 2 p.m. with a variety of tables offering projects that reflect the theme “You Can Get There From Here.” About 3:30 p.m., a program featuring Pittsburgh Action News 4 reporter/anchor Chandi Chapman as emcee and
actor/author/producer Sean Kanan as
speaker will begin in The Cathedral auditorium.
The event debuted in 2019, when 500 people turned out. The pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020 and 2021, but Perelman believes its Sunday return is a timely one.
“We are getting a wonderful response from people who say they are coming,” she said. “I think, tragically, what has happened in the Ukraine has given people everywhere a moment of pause.
“Watching the Ukraine come together as a people has made an incredible, indelible mark on everyone. I think that this is helping people realize that the concept of Oneness may have a moment right now.”
Perelman wants that that moment will be an enduring one.
“I am hoping that people have a sense of looking at this as an ongoing community endeavor, not just a single event,” she said.
Indeed, there are men’s and women’s gatherings already in the planning stages, with other efforts on the drawing board.
We’re going to be working with Andrew (Henley, New Castle Public Library director) on a project where we bring people together to come and sit and tell their stories — a coffee-and-dessert-type thing,” Perelman said.
“People will come and, one on one, sit down and talk about who they are, what their history is, where they’re going, a little bit about their family, how they came to New Castle.
“It could be a lot of people at one time, it could be people making an appointment, we haven’t finalized that yet.”
As an offshoot of 2019’s inaugural Oneness event, organizers reached out to local schools to have seniors visit their district’s elementary schools to sit with students at lunch and talk with them.
“Neshannock was very much involved, and they said they thought it was successful, but with COVID, that went by the wayside,” Perelman said. “So that too might be something we’d want to bring back. and as things continue to roll along, I think other things will come up.”
However, she emphasized, as they do, you can be sure that no single person is doing all the heavy lifting.
“Over 30 people have been involved (in Sunday’s event), meeting off and on, whenever they could, for three years,” she said. “It takes a lot of time and effort by a lot of people to make sure that this is a community-wide, welcoming and successful event.”
