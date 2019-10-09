The Penn State Shenango 2019-20 Lecture Series will continue with a lecture on “Mindful Living to Overcome Opioid Addiction.”
The session is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 17 in Lecture Hall 223 at the Sharon campus. The presentation is by Dr. Tammy Divens, assistant teaching professor in occupational therapy. Divens’ lecture will focus on mindsets that influence recovery, the concept of neuroplasticity, and confronting addiction from a holistic perspective.
“As concerned professionals and citizens, it is imperative to discuss this serious issue and ways we can be a part of combatting the opioid crisis,” Divens said.
Divens, who started her career at Penn State Shenango in 2014 as an instructor, also has been a practicing occupational therapist for more than 20 years. She is a member of the Buhl Regional Foundation Community Addiction Team, where she joins community efforts to help overcome the issues of addiction and the effects on individuals, families, and community.
She has served on the Alternatives to Pain Management for the Opioid Client development committee at the Community Counseling Center where she initiated and developed an occupational therapy program to provide therapeutic interventions to address the unique needs of individuals who suffer from opioid addiction.
Future lectures at the campus are planned for Feb. 26, featuring Dr. Philip Nash, associate professor of history, who will speak about “Breaking Protocol: America’s First Female Ambassadors, 1933-1964,” when he presents on his most recent published book; and April 2, featuring “A Night with the Writers,” with special guests poet Craig Paulenich and playwright Kelly Bancroft.
All presentations will begin at 5:30 p.m. and are in Lecture Hall 223.
For more information, contact the Penn State Shenango Academic Affairs Office at (724) 983-2825.
