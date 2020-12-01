OPINION BY DAVE LOBECK: Pro tips on meat smoking

I think we are coming up on a decade of writing this column, and any of you who have followed me know how much we as a family love the holidays, as I’m sure most if not all of you do as well. And for us, food is a big component of our gatherings.
This year was different (big time understatement) but I still did the turkey, albeit via the sous vide method and then smoking it.
On to the subject of today’s column. There is a local BBQ retailer called “Charcoal and More” in Sellersburg. They occasionally host grilling and smoking classes, which are very informative.
Hal Bryant, the owner, is a certified Kansas City Barbecue Society judge as well as a frequent and successful competitor all over the country.
Recently, he hosted a class called “Holiday Meats Class.” The guest speaker and smoker was Chris Marks, eight-time Royal Champion and the proprietor of his restaurant and website, www.three-littl-pigs-BBQ.com. His resume is impressive: four World Championship rings, 50 Regional Championships, 24 perfect scores, and over 600 individual BQ awards.
This guy knows his stuff, and I would have been nuts not to accept the invitation.
The meats covered were ham, beef tenderloin, prime rib, turkey and lamb. They hosted the class in Hal’s large warehouse where we could all social distance. There were roughly 15 of us, and the class lasted four hours.
The beauty (and curse) of the class is that Chris showed all his techniques but already had his meats on the smoker, other than the beef tenderloin and the lamb, which were smoked during the time we were there.
Here’s the “beauty and curse” part.
We were able to receive a fairly substantial sampling of each holiday meat, prepared by Chris.
Let’s just say I didn’t eat a thing the rest of the day and was wondering out loud if there was a “meat withdrawal session” after the class.
Below are some of the notes I took. All of the meats prepared were smoked using wild cherry wood on The Good-One brand of smokers. And yes, I did buy a new grilling / smoking unit. I will share that with you in a future column.
LAMB
Chris prepared what looked to be a “frenched rib rack,” which are the small ribs.
His tip is to not overcook lamb. If you cook it beyond medium, that’s when the gamy or metallic flavor really kicks in. Medium-rare is best.
And I will attest that what he served was delicious. One guy at first said he wouldn’t try it because he hates lamb. I talked him into trying it and he loved it.
BEEF TENDERLOIN
This is the premium cut of the cow, and the priciest. Chris’ suggestions it to learn how to trim it yourself (there are many videos out there on how to do it) and to smoke it at a low temperature and then finish it off directly over the coals to provide color and texture.
Most people cook tenderloin over high heat, which tightens up the meat. His approach resulted in a bite and a mouth feel that was “like butter.” Let’s just say everyone got really quiet when that cut was served.
TURKEY
Brine it after “spatchcocking” it. To spatchcock a turkey (or a chicken for that matter) you are splitting it in a way that it lies flat on the smoker and skin side up.
This allows the turkey to cook much quicker and much more evenly. The problem with a whole turkey that is not spatchcocked is that the thickness and the mass of the bird prevent even cooking.
He also suggests that the largest bird you should get is no more than 16 lbs. The breast that was served was so moist and juicy it was unbelievable.
HAM
Don’t try smoking a ham that has not been brined. You will simply end up with smoke pulled pork.
Buy a spiral cut and then add your favorite sweet and savory sauce and bring it to temperature over the smoker. You will have a “twice smoked home” which will be delicious, and it certainly was.
PRIME RIB
In realty, the prime rib is a big uncut ribeye. The key is to cook it to the proper internal temperature (120 to 125 degrees).
To be honest, that’s all I remember. This was served as the last sample to try, and by then I was experiencing meat sweats, a first for me.
I probably missed some important information.
Dave Lobeck is an Edward Jones Financial Adviser in Jeffersonville, Indiana, by day and a BBQ enthusiast on nights and weekends. Liz is his wife. You can contact Dave with your BBQ, cooking or grilling questions at davelobeck@gmail.com. You can also visit their YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/BBQMyWay!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.