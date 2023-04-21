(Last of three parts)
Sixteen Lawrence County individuals and two couples are being recognized for the third annual Oneness event, which is scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m. April 30 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
Debra Todd, an Ellwood City native and Chief Justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, will be the main speaker for the free event, which also will feature live entertainment, family friend arts and crafts and refreshments.
Among those who are being saluted as having “gotten there from here” – that, is, built lives that have impacted their community and the world beyond – are:
BRYAN PEZZONE
Bryan Pezzone is the consummate crossover pianist of his generation. He excels in classical, contemporary, jazz, and experimental genres and is well known for his versatility and virtuosity as a recording and performing artist, improviser and composer.
He performs with many major symphony orchestra associations, tours widely with the jazz group Free Flight, and is known in the Los Angeles area as a primary free-lance pianist for film and television soundtrack recording, contemporary music premieres, and chamber music. Bryan is the pianist of record on numerous cartoons released by Warner Brothers and Disney, he was the principal pianist with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra from its inception in 1991 through 1999 and received a rare on-screen credit for his performance on the soundtrack of “The Game” starring Michael Douglas. His workshops on his comprehensive approach to improvisation are frequently requested and he is a consulting editor for the well-known publication “Piano and Keyboard.”
As a soloist, Bryan has performed with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, Pasadena Pops, Santa Monica Symphony, Santa Clarita Symphony, San Antonio Symphony, Los Angeles Philharmonic, United States International University Orchestra, U.C. Irvine Symphony Orchestra, Eastman Philharmonic, and the Pacific Symphony.
Bryan has also been invited to perform solo keyboard concerts that blend traditional concert repertoire, improvisations and original works using the Yamaha Midi Grand by Willamette University for it’s Distinguished Artist Series, the University of Miami, University of Austin Texas, Carnegie Mellon, several California State University campuses, Redlands University, Occidental College, Rice University and in many Southern California appearances including the California Institute of the Arts where he created the multi-focused keyboard program and served on the piano faculty from 1987 to 1999. Bryan is responsible for most of Yamaha’s Disklavier Piano Series with solo titles as disparate as “The Best of Elton John”, “Cinema Love Songs”, “Debussy Piano Works”, and “The Best of Queen”, all of which are his own transcriptions.
LESLIE SANSONE
Born in New Castle, a graduate of New Castle High School, Leslie is a businesswoman and a fitness instructor. It was at Carlow University in Pittsburgh that she was introduced to Aerobic Exercise training. It was at Slippery Rock University that Leslie was inspired by Kenneth H. Cooper, a leading pioneer of aerobic fitness, and it was at St. Joseph the Worker Church on the east side of New Castle that she started her first aerobics class.
Earning several advanced industry certifications, including ACSM (American College of Sports Medicine), Cooper Fitness, ACE (American Council on Exercise) and inducted in the National Fitness Hall of Fame, Leslie went on to develop exercise programs that are distributed worldwide, via DVDs, books, TV and digital apps.
Sansone’s vidio production company, Walk Productions, supports local and national charities focusing on wellness, faith and education, including very special New Castle Diamond Girls Scholarship Program.
Sansone is married to Joesph Bullano and has three children and one grandchild.
LEE AND JUDY SILVERMAN
Lee and Judy Silverman are entrepreneurs associated with Klafter’s, Inc., a tobacco retail and wholesale company, and the former Bears Wears and Other Collectibles. Judy, a fifth-generation New Castle resident, graduated from New Castle High School and attended Carnegie Tech College. It was while at college that she met her husband, Lee. The two were married in 1956.
Klafter’s, Inc., which was founded in 1897 by Judy’s great-uncle Sam Klafter as a cigar shop in Canton, grew to have multiple other locations, including New Castle. Judy’s father, Morris Storch, took over the business from Klafter, and in the 1950s, Lee Silverman entered the company. In 1963, Silverman took over Klafter’s, Inc. after Storch’s death. The company has grown to encompass various endeavors, including the Smoker Friendly retail shops as well as wholesale tobacco sales. Around this time, Judy also opened her own gift ware shop that later became known as Bears Wears and specialized in collectible teddy bears. She operated this business until the early 2000s.
The Silverman’s are active supporters of the local community. They were members of the former Temple Israel, where Judy served as the first female president. She was also a former first Lady of New Castle. They are both members of the New Castle Rotary/Rotary Anns. Judy was also involved with the Greater New Castle Association (now known as Forward Lawrence) and Economic Development Board, serving as secretary for both groups.
Lee served as president of the board of directors for Jameson Hospital. He was also a member of the Neshannock Township School Board and has been an active member of many Tobacco industry organizations.
DEBRA MCCLOSKEY TODD
Ellwood City native Debra McCloskey Todd is the first female chief justice of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.
After graduating from Lincoln High School in 1975, Todd earned her bachelor’s degree with honors from Chatham University in 1979. She went on to earn her Juris Doctor in 1982 from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, where she also served on the Law Review, and her Master of Laws from the University of Virginia School of Law in 2004. She worked as an attorney for U.S Steel Corporation from 1982–87 and later operated her own private practice in Pittsburgh.
A Democrat, Todd ran for the position of judge of the Superior Court of Pennsylvania and was elected in 1999. She served on this court from 2000–07, when she was elected to the state’s Supreme Court. In 2022, Todd was elevated to chief justice of the state Supreme Court, becoming the first female in Pennsylvania’s history to hold that position.
Todd’s long legal career has made her the recipient of various awards, including an honorary doctorate in public service from Chatham University (2008), the Allegheny County Bar Association’s Philip Werner Amram Award for Professional Excellence (2010), the Women’s Bar Association of Western Pennsylvania’s Susan B. Anthony Award (2017), and the Villanova Law Medallion Award (2017).
LOUISE TREADWELL TRACY
Born in 1896, actress and philanthropist Louise Treadwell Tracy was from New Castle. Her father, A.W. Treadwell, was an attorney and part owner of the New Castle News.
Louise served as a reporter for The News during the summers between her college years. She was named an outstanding graduate from Lake Erie College in 1917, and initially worked as a teacher while she pursued an acting career. In 1923, she joined the Leonard Wood Players as their lead actress, where she met her future husband, actor Spencer Tracy. The couple had two children, John and Susie. John was born hearing impaired, and his diagnosis inspired Louise to champion the education of hearing-impaired children.
Tracy began speaking to groups about her experiences with a deaf child, and the need for support and educational opportunities for deaf children and their parents. Her life’s work culminated in the foundation of the John Tracy Clinic in 1942. The clinic initially served as a daycare and school for hearing impaired children, offering them and their parents a sense of community and support. As the clinic became more widely known and established, it became a leader in pediatric audiology research and education, offering both on-site and by-mail services to reach a broader audience of students. She served as the clinic’s director from its inception until her retirement in 1974. This was the only clinic of its kind worldwide.
Due to her expertise and knowledge of childhood hearing impairment, Tracy served on a variety of committees regarding public health and education. These included the Neurological and Sensory Disease Advisory Committee of the Department of Housing, Education, and Welfare, the National Advisory Board of the National Technical Institute for the Deaf, and the President’s Task Force for the Physically Handicapped.
Tracy passed away in California in 1983.
TIM WOMER
A native of Volant, Tim Womer is an engineer specializing in screw design in plastics. He earned an associate degree in mechanical engineering from Penn State-Shenango, and entered the engineering field as a machinist and later a draftsman at New Castle Industries in 1974. He continued his studies in mechanical engineering at Youngstown State University, earning his degree in 1978.
Womer went on to hold various leadership positions for engineering companies. In addition to a stint as the vice president of New Castle Industries, he also worked for Spirex Corporation, Conair, NRM Corporation, and Xaloy, LLC. He ended his time at Xaloy as their global corporate technical advisor. Currently, he runs his own consulting business, TWWomer & Associates, LLC.
Womer’s career in the mechanical engineering field has made him a widely respected authority on plasticizing screws, and he holds fifteen patents related to this process. He is also a member of the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) and served as the group’s president from 2006–07. He is one of only five people to have received all three of SPE’s honorary awards: Fellow of the Society, Distinguished Member of the Society, and the Honored Service Award. He was inducted into the Plastics Hall of Fame in 2012.
