(First of three parts)
Sixteen Lawrence County individuals and two couples are being recognized for the third annual Oneness event, which is scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m. April 30 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
Debra {span}McCloskey {/span}Todd, an Ellwood City native and chief justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, will be the main speaker for the free event, which also will feature live entertainment, family friend arts and crafts and refreshments.
Among those who are being saluted as having “gotten there from here” – that, is, built lives that have impacted their community and the world beyond – are:
DICK ALLEN
One of baseball’s leading sluggers of the 1960s and early ‘70s, Richard Anthony Allen was born in Wampum. One of nine children, he was raised by his mother, Era, who supported the family by working as a domestic. His brothers, Hank and Ron, also played professional baseball.
Allen was signed by the Philadelphia Phillies when he graduated from high school. After playing in the minors, he made his major league debut in early September 1963. During his 15-year Major League Baseball career, he played a first baseman, third baseman and outfielder, most notably for the Phillies (under manager Gene Mauch) and the Chicago White Sox, under New Castle native Chuck Tanner. Tanner is quoted as saying, “Dick was the leader of our team, the captain, the manager on the field. He took care of the young kids, took them under his wing. He played every game as it it was his last day on earth.”
Allen was named an All-Star seven times. He was selected National League Rookie of the Year in 1964 and, in 1972, as the American League’s Most Valuable Player with the Chicago White Sox. He led the AL in home runs twice; the NL in slugging percentage once and the AL twice; and in on-base percentage once in each league. Allen’s career .534 slugging percentage was among his era’s highest in an age of comparatively modest offensive production.
In his early years with Philadelphia, Allen found himself a target of the fans, an outgrowth of racial animosity. When Dick returned for his second go-around with the team, the atmosphere had changed. A large home crowd welcomed him back on May 14, 1975.
In 1994, Allen was hired by the Phillies as a spring training batting instructor and a community fan representative. Although never inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, in July 2010, Allen was inducted into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame. “You see how things turn around?” he said. “You see how rewarding it is? I’m proud of this city. It’s in my heart.”
In September 2020, the Phillies management continued to make amends for the abuse Allen had received from fans by retiring his uniform number, 15.
“Dick will be remembered as not just one of the greatest and most popular players in our franchise’s history, but also as a courageous warrior who had to overcome far too many obstacles to reach the level he did,” the Phillies said in a statement.
Allen passed away in Wampum on December 2020.
BRUCE CLARK
Bruce Clark, a native of New Castle and graduate of New Castle High School, played football on the school’s 1973 and 1975 WPIAL championship teams. He then went on to Penn State University, where he was a linebacker and defensive tackle. At Penn State, he became the first junior to be awarded the Lombardi Award as the best college defensive lineman. His senior year he was named to the All-America first team.
After college, although drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the 1980 NFL Draft, Bruce chose to play for the Canadian Football League, where he was a member of the Toronto Argonauts for two seasons. Clark then went to the NFL, where he played seven seasons for the New Orleans Saints.
Clark has been the recipient of several awards, including being selected for the 1982 Pro Football Writers Association All Rookie tean and the 1984 Pro Bowl. He was also a 1985 inductee into the Lawrence County Historical Society Sports Hall of Fame. In 1989, Clark played his final season in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs.
After retiring from the NFL, Clark played one season in the World League of American Football with the Barcelona Dragons.
GERALD AND MARY JANE DAVIS
New Castle residents Gerald and Mary Jane Davis are the owners of Wampum Hardware. The company, which has been owned by the Davis Family since 1904, began as a traditional hardware store that supplied various building materials. However, under the direction of Gerald Davis, a fourth-generation owner, the company’s focus evolved and shifted to contract blasting.
Under this banner, Wampum Hardware provides both bulk explosives and blasting services to customers throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana and other areas of the country. Wampum Hardware provides ongoing support in the creation of the Oglala Lakota Warrior Crazy Horse Memorial under construction in Custer County, South Dakota. As one of the largest explosive companies in the United States, Wampum Hardware has provided services to coal mines and quarries, as well as to construction projects for interstates and high rises. Notably, the company provided the explosives for the demolition of Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh. With these entrepreneurial successes, the company has grown to nine locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia,
The family is active in the Lawrence County community, supporting various local organizations and groups. They have served as founders and continue to support the Western PA Quarter Horse Association in Scott Township, and were instrumental in designing the program and facilities for the Stone Harbor Equestrian Center at Slippery Rock University. They support this program, including having provided free tuition for EITC for students of the former St. Vitus School.
Mary Jane has served on the Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera and the Cultural Trust of Pittsburgh boards. For more than 20 years, Gerald and Mary Jane have created the opportunity for student of Lawrence County to attend concerts and perform with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. Mary Jane has served on the board of New Visions, supporting many of its community programs. Their involvement in the community continues to foster a social change movement. In 2019, they were honored as the New Castle Rotary Club’s Entrepreneur of the Year.
NATALIE DESCH
Lawrence County native and Neshannock High School graduate Natalie Desch is a professional dancer and educator. She began studying dance with Debbie Parou of the Parou Ballet School and New Castle Regional Ballet. After high school, Desch attended Julliard, where she studied both classical and modern dance, and where she graduated with highest honors. She also earned her master’s in fine arts from the University of Washington.
Desch has spent time with various dance companies, such as the Limon Dance Company and Doug Varone and Dancers, as well as numerous regional companies and institutions. Her involvement with these companies has seen her perform all over the world, including in Sarajevo and Beijing.
Desch is an experienced dance educator, having held multiple collegiate-level teaching positions. She is an assistant professor at the University of Utah’s School of Dance. Previously, she taught at the City University of New York’s Hunter College, and was a visiting professor at the Beijing Dance Academy, Utah’s Webster State University and the University of Carolina School of Arts. She also has been a member of the faculty of Westminster College.
JEFFREY HANGST
Born in Ellwood City, Jeffrey Hangst is an experimental particle physicist. He attended Lincoln High School before going on to earn his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nuclear science from MIT in 1980, and his Ph.D. in physics from the University of Chicago in 1992. He is a professor and researcher at Aarhus University in Aarhus, Denmark.
His research interests focus on the production and study of antihydrogren, These studies have led to his involvement in the foundation of the ATHENA and ALPHA collaborations at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), the world’s largest particle physics laboratory, In addition to being one of ATHENA’s founders, Hangst also served as the physics coordinator for the duration of the project.
As a result of his work, Hangst has been the recipient of various awards and honors, including the European Physical Society Accelerator Award (1996), the John DawsonAward for Excellence in Plasma Physics Research (2011), election to the American Physical Society (2005) and admittance to the Royal Danish Academy of Science and Letters (2020).
LORRI JOHNSON
A New Castle native, Lorri Johnson graduated from the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center in 1986, but played high school basketball for New Castle High. During her high school career, she became the county’s leading scorer for female basketball players, a record that she still holds. At the time, she was also the second-leading scorer among men and women in the county.
She went on to attend the University of Pittsburgh, playing basketball there from 1987 to 1991. With 2,312 points over the course of her college career, Johnson holds the title of the university’s highest-scoring player, man or woman. She also holds the school record for most mosts in a single game, with 45. She was a three-time All-Big East honoree (1989-91).
She was the recipient of multiple ohonors for her sports contributions, including induction into the Pitt Athletic Hall of Fame and the Lawrence County Historical Society Sports Hall of Fame. Additionally, in 2019, she was the first female athlete at the University of Pittsburgh to have her jersey retired,
Johnson passed away in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.