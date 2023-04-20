(Second of three parts)
Sixteen Lawrence County individuals and two couples are being recognized for the third annual Oneness event, which is scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m. April 30 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
Debra Todd, an Ellwood City native and Chief Justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, will be the main speaker for the free event, which also will feature live entertainment, family friend arts and crafts and refreshments.
Among those who are being saluted as having “gotten there from here” – that, is, built lives that have impacted their community and the world beyond – are:
LINDY LAURO
Born in 1921 in Mahoningtown, Lindy Lauro was a former professional football player and longtime coach of the New Castle Red Hurricanes football team.
After graduating from New Castle High School, Lauro attended the Roosevelt Military Academy and the University of Alabama before enlisting in the United States Air Force during World War II as a commissioned lieutenant. After the war, he attended the University of Pittsburgh, where he was a starter for the football team, playing both the fullback and safety positions.
After completing master’s degrees in both education and counseling in 1950, Lauro entered the world of professional football, playing for the Chicago Cardinals. He coached at the collegiate level, including at the University of Dayton and at Dickinson College, where he coached in various capacities the football, basketball, and baseball teams. He was also a coach for the Sarnia Imperials, part of the Canadian Football League.
In 1961, Lauro returned to New Castle as a history teacher and became the head coach of the Red Hurricanes football team. His 32-year tenure as head coach saw him amass a 220–104–15 record, with the Red Hurricanes winning three WPIAL championships and 10 Midwestern Atlantic Conference championships, and having six undefeated seasons. Lauro was the recipient of numerous awards and honors throughout his coaching career, including New Castle’s Man of the Year, Dapper Dan Coach of the Year, the University of Pittsburgh Award of Distinction, and Pennsylvania Big Coach of the Year. He was also inducted into the Lawrence County Historical Society Sports Hall of Fame, WPIAL Hall of Fame, the National Italian Athletic Society Hall of Fame, and the Western Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame, the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Hall of Fame, and the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Lauro resided in New Castle with his wife, Victoria, until his death in 2012. The couple had two daughters, Marguerite and Lindy and one granddaughter, Victoria.
SIMONAE LYLES
Simonae Lyles is a businesswoman and financial adviser from New Castle. After graduating from Westminster College with a degree in accounting, Lyles went on to earn her Master of Business Administration from Geneva College. She also received her certification as a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor.
Lyles has worked in many different parts of the financial industry, both in banking at Huntington National Bank and Sky Bank, investing at various institutions, and as a financial advisor for companies such as MetLife Resources. In 2013, she founded her own financial practice, Williams-Cleaveland Financial. By 2019, she had transitioned from Williams-Cleaveland to Storehouse Investments, LLC, which she runs with her husband, Robert.
In addition to her professional successes, Lyles is an active member of the Lawrence County community. She is a minister at Prevailing Word World Outreach Center, a board member of the Lawrence County Community Foundation, and serves as president of the YMCA Board of Directors.
Lyles and her husband live in New Castle with their six children.
ROBERT PETERSON
A decorated Navy veteran and athlete, Robert Peterson was born in New Castle and graduated from New Castle High School. Peterson went on to attend Slippery Rock University, where he was an All-American member of the swim team and a letter winner in track and field. After graduating in 1961, he entered the Navy, where he graduated from the Navy Underwater Swimmers School with honors in 1962.
Throughout his 30-year military career, Peterson served first as a Navy SEAL, ultimately attaining the rank of captain. He was one of the first SEALs to be deployed to Vietnam as part of the Special Operations Group and was one of the officers involved in establishing modern SEAL combat tactics. He is considered a “plank owner” in SEAL Team Two, meaning that he was a member of the group when it was first commissioned. After fifteen years with the Navy SEALs, Peterson went on to be a Naval intelligence officer from 1975–91, where he served in various capacities, including as the United States Naval Attache in Tel Aviv, Israel, and New Delhi, India. He also served as the United States Defense Attache in Santiago, Chile.
His military career saw him be the recipient of multiple awards and honors, including a Silver Star, Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry, Defense Superior Service, Defense Meritorious Service, Naval Commendation, and Joint Service Commendation medals, as well as a Presidential Unit citation.
After his retirement from the military, Peterson became the deputy project director for the United States Antarctic Research Project. He lives in Texas, where he is the chief financial officer of Hupedo Ranch.
J. FRED RENTZ
Born in New Castle in 1924, J. Fred Rentz was a co-owner of the New Castle News and a dedicated member of the New Castle community. He served in the Air Force during World War II, flying over 30 missions, including in D-Day. After the war, he attended Carnegie Tech (now Carnegie Mellon University) where he graduated first in his class. He went on to earn his master’s degree in electrical engineering from the California Institute of Technology in 1949.
He remained in California working as an electrical engineer until 1954, when he returned to New Castle to take over the New Castle News with his brother after the death of their father. He held the positions of co-publisher and secretary-treasurer for the paper.
Rentz was dedicated to serving his local community. He was involved in multiple charitable organizations in New Castle, including Habitat for Humanity, where he was the local chapter’s first president. He was a volunteer and supporter of the Rotary Club, the American Red Cross, the Lawrence County Historical Society, Clen-Moore Presbyterian Church, and other local groups.
His generosity and commitment to the community have made him the recipient of many awards and honors, including the 2002 Jack Butz Distinguished Humanitarian Award, an honorary doctorate from Westminster College in 2003, and recognition at the YMCA’s 2010 Salute to Courage dinner.
Rentz passed away in 2015.
DR. JACQUELINE M. GAITHER-RESPRESS
Dr. Jacqueline M. Gaither-Respress is a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother as well as the wife of Rev. Torrance L. Respress. She was born and raised in New Castle, and educated in the New Castle Area School District. She is a 1971 graduate of the New Castle High School.
Dr. Respress received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Slippery Rock State College in 1974. In 1992, she obtained a master’s degree in Secondary Education, as well as a Secondary Principal Certificate. She is licensed as a Superintendent for the state of Pennsylvania. In 2006, she earned a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Youngstown State University.
Her career in public education spanned 36 years, beginning at the Lawrence County Area Vocational Technical School, where she was a social studies teacher for 18 years. For the next 18 years, she served as a New Castle Area School District administrator and was designated as the Title IX Compliance Officer for the District during the last years of her career. She was the first female and first African American to serve as principal of a combined New Castle Junior/Senior High School in the school district’s history.
Dr. Respress has dedicated her life to uplifting her community (both educationally and spiritually) as well as encouraging people of all ages to work to achieve their full potential. Her mantra was and will always be “Failure is NOT an Option.” She describes her decision to become an educator as a “calling,” rather than a vocation. Dr. Respress designed and implemented an academic night school program for at-risk students entitled, The Academy, allowing students to earn a high school diploma in an alternative setting. She also created and copyrighted an eighth-grade motivational program, “Children of Promise” during her tenure as the principal of Ben Franklin Junior High School.
In 2014, Dr. Respress was awarded the Diversity Leadership Recognition Award for Community Leadership by Youngstown State University. She was also named as one of Slippery Rock University’s Women of Distinction (2004) and Lawrence County Outstanding Educator (2000). She served on numerous boards and committees when living in western Pennsylvania and taught part-time in area colleges and universities. She continues in her role as the Educational Director of ELM (Education/Legal/Medical) Substance Abuse Program.
Dr. Respress is also the author of the best-selling novel, “My Father’s Faith.” She resides in the Houston metro area.
LESLIE SABO
Born in Kufstein, Austria, in 1948, Leslie Sabo immigrated to the United States with his family in 1950. The family first lived in Youngstown, Ohio, before settling in Ellwood City.
After graduating from Lincoln High School in 1966, he briefly attended Youngstown State University before beginning work in a steel mill. In 1969, Sabo was drafted into the Army. He was assigned to the 506th Infantry of the 101st Airborne Division and was deployed to Vietnam.
In the spring of 1970, Sabo’s platoon was attached to the 4th Infantry Division for a series of secret missions in Cambodia along the Ho Chi Minh Trail. On May10th, Sabo and his comrades were ambushed by members of the North Vietnamese Army. During the battle, Sabo repeatedly thwarted Vietnamese attempts to surround the American troops and shielded fellow soldiers from grenade blasts. He was seriously wounded while providing cover for helicopters that were retrieving wounded soldiers. In his final act, Sabo charged a Vietnamese bunker, throwing a grenade that neutralized the enemy fire; however, he was killed by the resulting blast.
After his death, Sabo was promoted to sergeant for his actions, and was recommended for the Medal of Honor. However, due to the secrecy of the mission and lost records, the award was delayed for decades. In 1999, the paperwork documenting Sabo’s actions was discovered in the National Archives, and the recommendation for Sabo to receive the Medal of Honor was renewed. Sabo was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor by President Obama, who presented the citation to Sabo’s widow, Rose Sabo-Brown.
