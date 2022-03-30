The 2022 Oneness event is scheduled for April 10 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
This year’s theme is “You Can Get There From Here.” Nearly two dozen Lawrence County natives who went on to highly successful careers will be recognized. The News will publish some of their bios each day leading up to the event.
VIVIAN DAVIDSON HEWITT
Born in New Castle in 1920, Vivian Davidson Hewitt graduated from New Castle High School and grew up attending Bethel AME Church. After high school, she went on to receive her bachelor’s degree from Geneva College.
She then attended the Carnegie Library School in Pittsburgh, earning her master’s degree in library science as the second African American to graduate from the program.
Initially part of the Carnegie Institute of Technology (now Carnegie Mellon University), the Carnegie Library School eventually came under the direction of the University of Pittsburgh. As a result of this, Hewitt is considered an alumna of both Carnegie Mellon and the University of Pittsburgh.
Following graduation, Hewitt was hired as a senior assistant librarian at the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, the first African American to serve as a librarian in the city. She later held positions in the libraries of Atlanta University (now Clark Atlanta University), the Rockefeller Foundation, and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, in addition to working for the Crowell-Collier Publishing Company in New York City.
Throughout her career, Hewitt has been the recipient of several awards and honors, including being inducted into the Special Libraries Association’s Hall of Fame (of which she was also the first African American president), an honorary doctorate from Geneva College, the American Library Association Black Caucus Award for Distinguished Service to Librarianship.
Notably, Hewitt was appointed to the Venerable Order of St. John by Queen Elizabeth II, first as a Serving Sister in 2001 before being promoted to Officer Sister, Commander Sister, and Dame in 2004, 2009, and 2016, respectively.
She married John H. Hewitt in 1949 and had one son, John Hamilton Hewitt III.
Together with her husband, Hewitt amassed a large collection of African American art, as well as artwork accumulated through their travels, particularly from Haiti.
The John and Vivian Hewitt Art Collection includes works from artists such as Romare Bearden, Margaret Burroughs, and Jacob Lawrence. Fifty-eight of these paintings were sold to the Bank of America and donated to the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts & Culture in Charlotte, North Carolina.
ISRAEL GAITHER
The son of a Baptist minister, Israel Gaither was born in New Castle in 1944. His father’s church was located across the street from the Salvation Army New Castle Corps. He began his service in the Salvation Army at a young age in the Corps Cadet Program and completed his officer training in New York.
In 1967, Gaither married Eva Shue, another Salvation Army member. Their marriage prompted some controversy, as it was the first interracial marriage between Salvation Army officers and occurred at a time when interracial marriage was still illegal in some states.
Gaither was a participant in various efforts to bring racial equality to the Salvation Army, including his membership in a committee of other African American officers that created a 12-point racial inclusion plan for the organization, as well as established the Multicultural Department (now Intercultural Department) in the Army’s Eastern Territory.
Later, he was also the vice-chair of the Black Ministries Committee.
Throughout his time with the Salvation Army, Gaither has held multiple high-ranking positions, including divisional commander, territorial commander, and Chief of Staff. Notably, he was the first African American to be appointed National Commander of the Salvation Army of the United States in 2006.
MALIK HOOKER
Born in New Castle, Malik Hooker played both football and basketball at New Castle High School. During his senior year, he was named the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Male Athlete of the Year.
After high school he attended the Ohio State University, playing football as a part of special teams and later as a free safety. Hooker played three seasons at Ohio State, redshirting his freshman year in 2014. During his time playing college football, Hooker was named a First Team All-American and won the College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship in 2015, and was named First Team All-Big Ten in 2016.
After the 2016 season, Hooker decided to forgo his remaining two years of college eligibility and enter the 2017 NFL Draft. He was a first-round (15th overall) draft pick, signing with the Indianapolis Colts for the 2017 season as a safety. Hooker played four seasons with the Colts before signing with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021.
DONNIE IRIS
Born Dominic Ierace in 1943 in New Castle, Donnie Iris was raised in Ellwood City. He learned to sing from his mother, and taught himself to play the guitar and drums. When he was in high school, Iris formed a group called the Fabutons that performed throughout Beaver and Lawrence counties.
After attending Slippery Rock University (then Slippery Rock State College), Iris formed the band the Jaggerz. The band’s first efforts were only successful in the Beaver County and greater Pittsburgh areas, but the Jaggerz’s second album, “We Went to Different Schools Together” received national attention in 1970.
This recognition came mostly from the No. 2 charting hit “The Rapper.” After the breakup of the Jaggerz in 1977, Iris began to practice music engineering at Jeree Recording in New Brighton, Pennsylvania. It was there that he came into contact with the band Wild Cherry, of “Play That Funky Music” fame. Iris toured with the band for a brief period and was featured as a guitarist on their third album, “Only the Wild Survive.”
Iris then began a solo career, which would ultimately lead to the formation of the band Donnie Iris and the Cruisers in the 1980s. Iris’s first single “Ah! Leah!” peaked at No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1981. Iris and his band have continued to record intermittently since the 1980s, and in 2006 released the album Ellwood City after Iris’s hometown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.