Oneness is anything but one and done.
The event promoting and celebrating diversity and unity debuted in 2019, but was cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, organizers have announced the will be bringing it back to New Castle’s Scottish Rite Cathedral from 2 to 5 p.m. April 10.
More than 500 people attended the inaugural event, and the event committee is hoping to double that number in 2022.
The free event will host family friendly activities and refreshments in the Cathedral lobby from 2 to 3:30 p.m.. Kim Koller Jones, executive director of the Hoyt Center for the Arts, has created a program with fun projects to acknowledge the theme “You CAN get there from HERE!”
This theme is meant to showcase the many Lawrence County residents who were born, raised and educated here. Some came back home to live or have continued their life’s journey around the globe, still calling New Castle and Lawrence County home. These local celebrities will be recognized through a pictorial display. The concept is to show the community — especially children — that “You Can get THERE from HERE” and to recognize Lawrence County as a great place to live, learn and find a pathway forward.
So far, the list of those to be recognized include:
•Brigadier Gen. Marilyn Chiafullo, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve Legal Command
•The late Chuck Tanner, manager of the 1979 World Champion Pittsburgh Pirates
•Sean Kanan, Emmy Award-winning actor and writer
•Astronaut Andrew Morgan
•Shawn Anderson Jr., Naval Academy graduate
•Dr. Dennis Slamon, creator of “Herceptin”, a drug used for certain specialized cases of breast cancer
•Malik Hooker, Dallas Cowboys football team
•Trent Reznor, Grammy Award-winning musician and leading member of music group Nine Inch Nails
•The late Lindy Lauro, University of Pittsburgh football player and longtime coach for New Castle High School football
•Ken Rice, community Activist
•Gene Stone, Baltimore Ravens
•Nick Rapone, coaching staff, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
•The late Hack Wilson, Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown, New York.
By the day of the event, many more names will be included and prominently displayed .
The mission statement of Oneness is “Uniting community, to come together as a community to encourage, inspire and recognize unified acts of kindness, acceptance and good will in Lawrence County and beyond.”
Guest speaker is Shawn Anderson Jr. and master of ceremonies is Sean Kanan both were raised in Lawrence County.
While the committee is busy planning the April 10 event, other community projects are also in the works, including a gathering for a Men’s Dinner, a second annual Women’s Dinner and a formal recognition of the mural now painted along the side of the Confluence facing the Riverwalk.
The next meeting of the “Oneness” Committee” will be held at noon Nov. 4 at the Confluence. Any one interested in joining the committee should contact Michele Perelman at mishda@aol.com.
