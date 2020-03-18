Oneness event postponed, now planned for fall

The “Oneness” event scheduled for March 29 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral has been postponed.
Organizer Michele Perelman cited “concerns about the safety and health of our community and in keeping with the protocols set by our state and national governments.”
She added that plans are in the works to reschedule the event in the fall at the Scottish Rite Cathedral with guest speaker Shawn Anderson Jr., master of ceremonies Sean Kanan, the Neshannock Middle School and George Washington Middle School choirs, Allyson Hood and Aust10 singers Jennifer, Jessica and Lindsey Austin.
The committee, volunteers and support volunteers consists of the following: chairperson Michele Perelman, Angela Urban, Emma Messet, Don Kemmerer, Jim McKim, Dale Perelman, former New Castle Mayor Anthony Mastrangelo, Maria McKee, Michele Swogger, Bobbi Bailey, Octavia Payne, Sam Bernstine, the Rev. William Hogans, Mitzilla Hogans, Robert Salem, Robert Del Signore, Kimberly Koller Jones, Janet Falotico, Mary Anne Gavrille, Lalita Prabhu, Barb Harper, Debbie DeBlasio, Mike Ross, Dr. Terrence Meehan, Jennifer Flannery, Gregg Micsky, Laura Adams, Jenn Daytner, Gayle Young, Sally Dexter, Jessica Tomczyk, and Toni McKay, designer of the “Oneness” Balloon.
The committee thanks Gary Joseph of State Farm Insurance, The Confluence and the Hoyt Center for the Arts.
Ken Rice, honoree of the first “Oneness” Community Unity Award will receive his award at the event in the fall.
