Two women who have played key roles in a pair of community-oriented programs will be honored this fall by the Lawrence County YMCA.
Michele Perelman and Octavia Payne will receive the Jack and Nancy Flannery Y Salute Award at a Sept. 29 dinner at The Villa banquet center.
The two were instrumental in launching Oneness of Lawrence County, an organization created to celebrate our community and honor its diversity. They have also made a difference in the lives of preteen and teen girls through the Diamond Girlsprogram,which they launched in 2004 to address a need in the community to mentor and support young women in a direction to encourage positive personal growth and development.
The award is presented in memory of Jack and Nancy Flannery, who exemplified servant leadership, commitment to our community, and the YMCA’s core values of honesty, caring, respect and responsibility. The Lawrence County The Y honors their legacies with an annual award to a person or group of people who embody the spirit of these core values.
The Jack and Nancy Flannery Y Salute dinner will begin with a 5 p.m. reception Sept. 29 at The Villa, with dinner to follow at 6 and the awards program at 7.
Tickets are $75 each, or $700 for a table of 10.
They may be purchased by contacting Nancy Aiken, executive assistant at the Lawrence County YMCA, at (724) 58-4766, extension 217.
