The 2022 Oneness event is scheduled for April 10 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
This year’s theme is “You Can Get There From Here.” Nearly two dozen Lawrence County natives who went on to highly successful careers will be recognized. The News will publish some of their bios each day leading up to the event.
SHAWN ANDERSON JR.
A New Castle native, Shawn Anderson, Jr. is a graduate of New Castle High School, where he played basketball. A 2013 graduate, Anderson led the team, which also included Malik Hooker, to back-to-back WPIAL championships. After high school, he attended the U.S. Naval Academy, graduating in 2018 with a degree in quantitative economics. Anderson also played basketball for the academy, and was the first Navy player to achieve 1000 career points, as well as the first to amass 500 rebounds and 300 assists.
In New Castle, Anderson was also the co-founder of the group Forever Red Hurricanes, which hosts various volunteer services for the New Castle community, including the ‘Canes Coats 4 Kids coat drive and the Transitioning to Success mentoring program for middle schoolers. Also, while at the academy, Anderson found time to stay engaged in community service projects both in Annapolis, Maryland, and New Castle. In Annapolis, he regularly volunteered to work with inner city youth and served in a leadership capacity in the Christian sports organization, Fellowship of Christian Athletes. And while in New Castle, Shawn worked with fellow alumni to hold workshops that assisted sixth-grade students with making the transition to junior high.
Anderson is an officer in the Navy and is stationed in Coronado Island, California, on the USS Pearl Harbor. His wife, Allison, is stationed with him.
ROBERT AND JOANNE PRESTON
A New Castle native, Robert Preston is the owner of Preston Motors. A graduate of St. Francis Preparatory School in Spring Grove, Pennsylvania, Preston attended New Castle High School through his junior year, and later graduated from Edinboro University. While attending college, Preston met his future wife, Joanne Covelli, a great basketball player and graduate of Union High School.
Preston purchased his first dealership in 1989, which was at that time owned by Al Sweet. It would eventually become Preston Toyota of New Castle. Today, the company has 10 dealerships throughout Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio. In addition to Preston’s leadership, the rest of the family also works within the company, with Joanne working in the accounting department, two of their sons working within the business, and their daughter serving as their insurance agent.
Throughout their 33 years in business, the Prestons have been extremely involved within the Lawrence County community. The couple created a scholarship fund for Lawrence County students attending their alma mater. Additionally, Robert and Joanne created the Robert and Joanne Preston Family Foundation, which serves Lawrence County. This has included donations to the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership’s Emergency Assistance Through Meals Program. Additionally, the couple provided the funds to build the Preston Chambers YMCA Y Zone. Joanne is also a member of the United Way board of directors, serving as the chairperson of the Taste of the Town program, and is involved with the Angel Gift Program with the Salvation Army. Her volunteer work was honored in 2020 when she received the Jack Butz Humanitarian Award.
In addition to their children, Robert and Joanne have seven grandchildren.
MARILYN CHIAFULLO
A graduate of Union High School, Marilyn Chiafullo earned her bachelor of science in education from Slippery Rock University. After teaching junior high school for several years in Cotulla, Texas, Chiafullo was commissioned in the Quartermaster Corps after attending officer candidate school in order to pay for law school, later earning her Juris Doctorate from Duquesne University in 1993.
After graduating from law school, Chiafullo became a member of the Army Judge Advocate General (JAG), serving in various capacities, including the chief judge of the Army Court of Criminal Appeals and the assistant judge advocate general for military law and operations for the Office of the Judge Advocate General. Most recently, she was the chief of staff for the U.S. Army Reserve Legal Command. In this position, Chiafullo became the first woman from Lawrence County to achieve the rank of brigadier general, a promotion she earned in 2016.
Chiafullo was also mobilized as a senior defense counsel in support of Operation Noble Eagle in response to the 9/11 attacks, and was deployed to Uzbekistan and Afghanistan as a senior defense counsel in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
Chiafullo retired from the military in 2021.
DR. ELIZABETH PICCIONE
On April 1, Dr. Elizabeth Piccione was named president of UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle, UPMC Horizon-Shenango and UPMC Horizon-Greenville hospitals.
Born in New Castle and growing up in the North Hill, Piccione was raised as a part of New Castle’s Lebanese community. After graduating from New Castle High School, Piccione completed her undergraduate studies at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York. She later received her medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh Medical School and completed her fellowship and residency at Allegheny General Hospital.
Piccione is a cardiologist and is certified in cardiovascular disease and internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. She has served as an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Pittsburgh Medical School, and is a member of the UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute, serving as the director of northern territory at the institute.
Prior to being named president of the three UPMC hospitals, Piccione was serving as interim president. She also has been the vice president of medical affairs for UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle and the UPMC Horizon Hospitals in Greenville and Farrell.
Piccione lives in Neshannock Township with her husband and three children.
