The 2022 Oneness event is scheduled for April 10 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
This year’s theme is “You Can Get There From Here.” Nearly two dozen Lawrence County natives who went on to highly successful careers will be recognized. The News will publish some of their bios each day leading up to the event.
REAR ADMIRAL ROBERT H. SHUMAKER
Rear Admiral Robert H. Shumaker was born in New Castle in 1933. He briefly attended Northwestern University before graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy with a bachelor of dcience in 1956 and later earning a master’s degree in aeronautical engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School. He also completed flight training, becoming a naval sviator in 1958.
During the Vietnam War, Shumaker was assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 154, known as the Black Knights, flying F-8 Crusaders. On February 11, 1965, Shumaker’s plane was shot down, and he was captured by the North Vietnamese. He was a prisoner of war in North Vietnam for eight years, and was held in various POW camps and prisons, including the infamous Ha Lò Prison. Shumaker is credited with nicknaming the prison the “Hanoi Hilton.” He was released from captivity on Feb. 12, 1973, as part of Operation Homecoming, exactly eight years and one day since his capture.
After his release, Shumaker served the Navy in various capacities, including project manager within the Naval Air Systems Command, as superintendent of the Naval Postgraduate School, and as a research coordinator for the Pentagon. After retiring from the Navy in 1988, Shumaker held positions as assistant dean at George Washington University and associate dean for the Center for Aerospace Sciences at the University of North Dakota.
As a result of his military service, Shumaker has been awarded various honors, including the Distinguished Service Medal, two Silver Stars, four Legions of Merit, the Distinguished Flying Cross, a Bronze Star, and two Purple Hearts. Shumaker ives in Fairfax Station, Virginia. Together, he and his late wife, Lori, had one son.
DR. DENNIS J. SLAMON
Born in 1943, Dennis J. Slamon is the son of a West Virginia coal miner and a New Castle native. Salmon received his bachelor’s degree from Washington and Jefferson College, and his Ph.D. in cell biology from the University of Chicago. He also graduated from the University’s Pritzker School of Medicine. He has held the positions of chief resident of University of Chicago Hospitals and Clinics and of fellow in the Division of Hematology/Oncology at UCLA. Slamon is the director of both the Clinical/Translational Research and the Revlon/UCLA Women’s Cancer Research Program at UCLA’s Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center.
An oncologist, Slamon and his team were instrumental in developing the drug Herceptin, which is used to treat breast cancer. Additionally, Slamon has conducted research on antibodies to block the HER-2 gene, which is believed to cause more aggressive forms of breast cancer.
As a result of his work with cancer treatments, Slamon has been the recipient of numerous awards and honors. These include an appointment to the President’s Cancer Panel by Bill Clinton, and an American Cancer Society Medal of Honor.
The 2008 Lifetime movie “Living Proof,” starring Harry Connick, Jr., is based loosely on Slamon’s research.
CHUCK TANNER
Professional baseball player and manager Chuck Tanner was born in New Castle in 1928. He began his professional career as a left fielder and pinch hitter with the Boston Braves (at one point the Milwaukee Braves), and over eight seasons also played for the Chicago Cubs, Cleveland Indians and Los Angeles Angels.
After his final season as a player in 1962, Tanner turned to managing, beginning in the minor leagues in 1963. He spent seven seasons within the Los Angeles Angels minor league teams before leaving to manage the Chicago White Sox in 1970. After his tenure in Chicago ended in 1975, Tanner moved to a management position with Oakland Athletics for one season before being named the manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1976. With Tanner managing, the Pirates won the 1979 World Series. He would go on to manage the Pirates until 1985. He then moved to the Atlanta Braves for two seasons.
In his retirement, Tanner returned to New Castle, opening “Chuck Tanner’s Restaurant.” He died in New Castle in 2011.
SEAN KANAN
Sean Kanan was born in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1966, but was raised in New Castle. After high school, he attended Boston University and UCLA, eventually earning a degree in political science. As a teenager, Kanan was active in boxing, kickboxing, and Shotokan Karate.
Kanan began his acting career in 1988. His first major role was that of the main antagonist, Mike Barnes, in “The Karate Kid III” in 1989. He has also been a long-time staple of various soap operas, including “General Hospital,” “The Bold and the Beautiful,” and “The Young and the Restless.” For this work he has been nominated for multiple Soap Opera Digest Awards and a Daytime Emmy Award. He is also the creator of the Amazon Prime drama “Studio City,” which has received 19 Daytime Emmy nominations for the Indie Series Awards, winning 4 including Kanan winning as executive producer of “Studio City” where he won Outstanding Digital Drama.
Aside from acting, Kanan serves as an ambassador for an organization called Boo2Bullying, where he lectures in schools about eradicating bullying and is a script-writer and has authored three books, including “The Modern Gentleman: Cooking and Entertaining with Sean Kanan,” “Success Factor X: Inspiration, Wisdom, and Advice from 50 of America’s Best (an Amazon New Release Best Seller),” and “Way of the Cobra: Unleash Your Inner Badass.”
He lives in Palm Springs, California with his wife.
