The 2022 Oneness event is scheduled for April 10 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
This year’s theme is “You Can Get There From Here.” Nearly two dozen Lawrence County natives who went on to highly successful careers will be recognized. The News will publish some of their bios each day leading up to the event.
DONALD LEVINE
A New Castle native, Donald Levine was born in 1931. He attended the University of Chicago for his entire post-secondary education, earning a doctorate in sociology in 1957. After graduation, Levine briefly taught at University College of Addis Ababa in Ethiopia. In 1962, he accepted a position on the faculty of the University of Chicago. Throughout his tenure at the university, Levine would become a professor of sociology, become dean of undergraduate college, and be awarded the Peter B. Ritzma Professor Emeritus of Sociology chair.
At the university, Levine’s work focused on undergraduate education, Ethiopian studies, sociology, and aikido as the head instructor of the University’s Aikido Club. In the 1960s, Levine was instrumental in restructuring the sociology program into its current form, as well as creating African Civilization, Public Policy, and Environmental Studies programs.
As a scholar, Levine published over 100 papers, mostly focusing on critical interpretations of sociologists and philosophers including Auguste Comte and Georg Simmel. Levine is credited with inspiring a resurgence of interest in Simmel’s work, as Levine was instrumental in translating the German Simmel’s papers into English.
Levine’s expertise in Ethiopian studies made him a frequent consultant to various governmental and public organizations, such as the Peace Corps, the US State Department, and the US Senate. He passed away in 2015.
ANDREW MORGAN
The son of Neshannock Township residents, Andrew Morgan was born in 1976 and considers New Castle his hometown. As the son of a military family, Morgan spent his childhood moving around the United States before graduating from Dover High School in Dover, Delaware. He attended West Point Military Academy, earning a bachelor of science degree in environmental engineering and later earning a doctorate in medicine from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland.
In the Army, Morgan volunteered for special operations forces, deploying to Africa, Afghanistan, and Iraq and achieving the rank of colonel. He has qualifications from Ranger School, combat diving courses, and parachutist courses. In 2013, Morgan was selected as a member of NASA’s 21st astronaut class. He made his first spaceflight on July 20, 2019, returning to Earth on April 17, 2020. The over 45 hours of spacewalks he completed during this period is a record for American astronauts. During his time in space, he cast his ballot in the 2019 election as a Lawrence County citizen.
He and his wife, Stacey, have four children.
URSULA PAYNE
Ursula Payne, a New Castle native, earned her bachelor’s degree in dance from Slippery Rock University, and her master’s of fine arts in dance from The Ohio State University in 1995. She returned to Slippery Rock in 1996 as a professor of dance, a position she currently holds. She is pursuing her Ph.D. in dance at Texas Woman’s University. She was also the chairperson of the department of dance for over nine years.
In addition to her teaching roles, Payne is part of the faculty for the American Dance Festival hosted by Duke University, serving as the program’s co-director of the Young Dancers School, and the director of Dance Professionals Workshop. She has also staged performances at the festival, as well as at Slippery Rock and The Ohio State Universities. Professor Payne has performed, taught, researched, and presented academic papers in national and international venues and conferences since 2000. Payne has traveled extensively to over 30 countries for research and dance-related activities.
Payne has also played an instrumental role in diversity efforts at Slippery Rock, serving as the director of the University’s Frederick Douglass Institute Collaborative, which aims to create an inclusive environment for historically underrepresented students. She is also temporarily functioning as the university’s diversity, equity, and inclusion liaison to Pennsylvania’s State System, reporting on matters such as access to higher education and restorative justice training.
Payne broke numerous athletic records and was the state triple jump champion in 1987. In 2010, she was inducted into the Lawrence County Sports Hall of Fame in 2010 for her athletic achievements in basketball and track and field.
Additionally, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Payne worked on the frontlines at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio as part of a program to fill administrative duties in order to alleviate the workload for medical professionals.
KENNETH J. ‘KENNY’ RICE SR.
Kenny, a lifelong resident of New Castle, lives in the Elm Street Designation’s project area. Kenny’s love and commitment for his neighborhood has been demonstrated by his spearheading of grassroot initiatives such as annual Community Clean-Up Days, Neighborhood Watch, the Lower East Side Community Garden and the Lawrence County Day of Prayer.
He recently accepted the position of manager for the Elm Street Designation program for the City of New Castle’s Lower East Side neighborhood, which is administered through DON Enterprises, Inc. Kenny has been with the DON “family” of business entities since 2007 in numerous roles and capacities, including those of personal care attendant, facilities supervisor, and corporate board member.
Among other accomplishments, Kenny received the 2020 Dominion Energy/Western Pennsylvania Environmental Council Award for the Lower East Side Community Garden, 2020 Oneness of Lawrence County — Uniting Community, Citizen Award, 2019 Lawrence County Conservation District Urban Stewardship Award, 2019 NAACP Thomas Farrow Community Award, 2019 Tri-County CleanWays Community Steward Award, and 2019 Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful Volunteer of the Year.
Kenny has been married to his beloved wife, Laura, for 15 years and has 9 children. Kenny is a staple of his community, and he takes exceptional pride in continually working on improving the neighborhood by maintaining public areas, tending to gardens, and simply being a good neighbor to his many fellow residents.
