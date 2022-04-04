The 2022 Oneness event is scheduled for April 10 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
This year’s theme is “You Can Get There From Here.” Nearly two dozen Lawrence County natives who went on to highly successful careers will be recognized. The News will publish some of their bios each day leading up to the event.
WILBUR FLANNERY
Born in New Castle, Wilbur Flannery graduated from New Castle in 1924 and went on to graduate from Dartmouth College and Harvard Medical School in 1935.
After graduating, he worked within Cleveland City Hospital, Jameson Memorial Hospital and as a fellow in Cleveland Clinic’s Department of Medicine before returning to New Castle to join his father’s medical practice.
Between graduating from Dartmouth and attending Harvard Medical School, Flannery earned a master’s degree from Oberlin Theological College. Before attending Harvard, he served as an interim minister at a local church. Flannery remained active in local ministries throughout his life, teaching Sunday School and serving as an elder at Highland Presbyterian Church.
Flannery held various leadership positions both nationally and locally. These included being a delegate to the American Medical Association, the founder of the International Academy of Hospice Physicians, and as a member of the Speaker’s Bureau of the Pennsylvania Medical Society within the Pennsylvania Health Department.
Locally, Flannery served as president of the Lawrence County Medical Society and the medical director of the Hospice of St. Francis Hospital, as well as the chief of staff for both St. Francis and Jameson hospitals.
Flannery was also an active member of the Lawrence County community, serving as a member of the New Castle Area School Board, the Greater New Castle Association and the New Castle Lions Club, and as president of the Lawrence County branch of the American Red Cross, establishing the first blood bank in Lawrence County, as well as other various volunteer positions. Notably, Flannery was the first doctor to bring penicillin to New Castle.
For his medical achievements as well as his community dedication, Flannery was the recipient of various awards. These included the Jack Butz Distinguished Humanitarian Award, the New Castle Optimists Distinguished Service Award, the New Castle Lions Distinguished Service Award, the American Business Women’s Boss of the Year Award and the 1988 Lawrence County Distinguished Republican Award.
Flannery died in New Castle in 2004, at the age of 96.
JOSIE BADGER
A Lawrence County native, Josie Badger is a disability rights activist. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Disability Law and Advocacy from Geneva College in 2007, before earning a graduate degree from the University of Pittsburgh in Rehabilitation Counseling and a doctorate in Healthcare Ethics from Duquesne University.
Badger is the director of the National Resources for Access, Independence, Self-Determination, and Employment (RAISE) Center, a project under the SPAN Parent Advocacy Network that aids the transition of those with disabilities from secondary education to employment and independent living.
In addition to her work with RAISE, Badger serves on the board of the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, the Woodlands Foundation, the Mary Grace Hospice Foundation, and the FISA Foundation. She is also the founder of J. Badger Consulting, Inc., which provides consulting services to various organizations regarding transition and leadership development.
Badger was a contributor to Launching Into Adulthood: An Integrated Response to Support Transition of Youth With Chronic Health Conditions and Disabilities, a project spearheaded by the CDC. She was also the recipient of the 2012 Ms. Wheelchair America Award and the 2015 Athena Young Professional Award.
JOE AND LAURIE SEMINARA
A New Castle native, Joseph Seminara is the founder and owner of the regional Pizza Joe’s restaurant chain. The first of these restaurants, opened in 1980, is located next to Seminara’s childhood home in New Castle.
By 1985, the restaurant had expanded to its first franchise location in Ellwood City. Today, the chain consists of over 40 locations throughout western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio.
Seminara often uses his business expertise to share with those in the Lawrence County community, especially young people, the opportunities available to them in the restaurant industry.
In addition to running his business, Seminara has long been an active supporter of the Lawrence County community as a member of the board of directors of New Visions for Lawrence County, having previously served as the organization’s vice president.
Seminara has been a prominent voice in the local community through this group, which seeks to improve and revitalize the New Castle and Lawrence County through community projects and interaction such as the Hometown Holidays initiative, flower planting, and spring clean-ups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.