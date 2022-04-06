The 2022 Oneness event is Sunday at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
This year’s theme is “You Can Get There From Here.” Nearly two dozen Lawrence County natives who went on to highly successful careers will be recognized. The News has been published some of their bios each day leading up to the event.
CHANDI CHAPMAN
A New Castle native and a University of Pittsburgh graduate, Chandi Chapman is a general assignment reporter and weekend anchor for Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 (WTAE). Before joining WTAE in 2017, Chapman worked at WFMZ-TV in Allentown, as well as at stations in Youngstown, Steubenville, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Columbus, Georgia. Throughout her time in the news industry, she has worked as an anchor, producer, editor and reporter. Most recently, she was promoted to a position as the solo evening weekend anchor of WTAE.
Chapman has received multiple awards for her reporting and journalism, including two Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Awards in 2018. She has also been the recipient of a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Award, as well as various Associated Press and state broadcast association awards. In December 2021, Chapman was the recipient of one of the New Pittsburgh Courier Women of Excellence Awards, which celebrates the achievements of local African American women.
An active member of the Pittsburgh community, Chapman volunteers with the Distinguished Young Women Program (formerly the Junior Miss Program) that promotes scholarship, leadership, and talent among young women. In 1998, she was Lawrence County Junior Miss. Additionally, she holds a black belt in Tae Kwon Do. She lives in the Pittsburgh area with her husband and son.
LUANN GRYBOWSKI
Luann Grybowski is a New Castle native who graduated from New Castle High School before going on to attend Slippery Rock University.
Beginning her career 1980 coaching women’s basketball, Grybowski found herself nestled into a career that has lasted over 42 years. Beginning at Shenango Area School District, Grybowski has earned her keep, boasting her 700th career victory in January 2022 while coaching Neshannock Township School District’s Lady Lancers against Sewickley Academy. With this win, she became the fifth coach–boys and girls–in WPIAL history and the first from a public school to record 700 career victories.
During her career, she has coached at Shenango, Aliquippa and New Castle before finding herself at Neshannock. She has won five WPIAL titles and her 2021-2022 Neshannock team won the first-ever state championship by a girls team. She continues to coach and teach physical education at Neshannock.
DR. SANDRA CARNA-RADER
A native of Hillsville, Dr. Sandra Carna-Rader graduated in 1979 from Mohawk High School. She later graduated from the Jameson School of nursing and began working at the New Castle hospital before earning her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Purdue University and a master’s in administration from Notre Dame. In 2009 she received her doctorate in nursing from Chatham University.
Beginning in 1999, she was employed by UPMC Horizon in various administrative positions before moving to Presbyterian Shadyside Hospital in 2006 as the chief nursing officer. At the Shadyside campus, Rader served as the hospital’s vice president of patient care and later as chief operating officer. At the end of 2021, Rader was named the new president of the hospital, which went into effect in January 2022. As president, she oversees the UPMC Presbyterian and Montefiore buildings in Oakland and UPMC Shadyside on Centre Avenue.
In addition to her work at the hospital, Rader is also an adjunct faculty member at the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Nursing. In 2015, the university awarded her their honorary alumni award. She is the former president of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Organization of Nurse Leaders as well as a former board member of the Pennsylvania Organization of Nurse Leaders. In addition to these appointments, Rader is also active in her community as a the Westminster College Distinguished Board of Visitors, the Chatham Board of Trustees, and the Family House Board.
