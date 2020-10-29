HERMITAGE – The Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store in Hermitage will open its doors Thursday.
The chain, whose motto is “Good Stuff Cheap,” offers closeout prices for a wide range of items, including food, cleaning supplies, personal care items, hardware, automotive supplies, books, and toys.
The newest Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is located off East State Street in Hermitage Towne Plaza, in the former Big Lots store. Ollie’s also has stores in Niles, Boardman and New Castle.
Ollie’s is complying with state and local guidelines and developments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, with the following requirements:
• It reserves the right to limit the maximum store occupancy and regulate customer access.
• All customers are highly encouraged to wear masks/face coverings while in their stores, unless required by local or state mandates.
• All associates are required to wear masks/face coverings, unless exempted by local regulations or medical conditions.
• All associates undergo temperature checks prior to the beginning of their shifts.
• The store promotes social distancing through in-store signage, markings at the registers, operation of only every other register and regular announcements.
• All high-touch areas are cleaned regularly per CDC standards.
“We are excited to open our 46th store in the great state of Pennsylvania ,where the folks have been so good to us,” said John Swygert, president and CEO of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. “With so many great deals, we’re thrilled to offer shoppers in Hermitage and its surrounding areas a wide variety of name brand merchandise at up to 70% off the fancy store prices.”
