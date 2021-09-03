Lawrence County Old Timers’ Day is being canceled for the second year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The event, held as a tribute to the seniors of the community, began in 1907 and is a day of celebration with dinner, music, entertainment, dancing and gifts.
It is hoped that the tradition will continue in 2022.
