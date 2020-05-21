Many Lawrence County offices will be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day.
Commissioner Dan Vogler at the commissioners regular meeting Tuesday reminded everyone to keep in mind the meaning of Memorial Day.
“Under normal circumstances, this upcoming weekend would be a very busy one in the county, especially for the three of us. We would be going to numerous memorial day ceremonies. To the best of my knowledge, many or all of them are canceled,” he said.
“I think it’s important that we all take into account that the purpose (of Memorial Day) is to honor those who gave their lives in their service to this country. Hopefully this weekend. you’ll all have time to reflect on the sacrifices these men and women have made in giving up their lives for our country.”
As a result of COVID-19 precautions, many traditional Lawrence County observances and other outings are canceled. Below is a list of closings and cancellations countywide:
•Lawrence County Community Action Partnership offices will be closed May 25 for Memorial Day. The vans will not be running.
•The New Castle Memorial Day observance and parade at the courthouse is canceled because of COVID-19.
•The New Bedford Memorial Day parade is canceled because of COVID-19.
•The annual Memorial Day observance at the Croton Memorial Day is canceled.
•The annual Memorial Day ceremony in Pulaski is canceled. New flags will be placed at the honor roll at noon on Sunday, May 24. The ceremony will be held in 2021.
•The annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony in Ellwood City is canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.