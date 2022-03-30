The Oak Park Cemetery Association is preparing for its annual spring cleanup.
Any Christmas decorations or other decorations that families would like to keep must be removed from graves by April 3.
Catherine E. Procopio, 79, of Chewton passed away on March 28, 2022, at her son's residence, surrounded by her loving family. Visitation: 10:15 to 11 a.m. Friday at Holy Redeemer Church. A Memorial Mass will follow.
A memorial service for Lee "Chic" Ketzel, 81, will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at East Main Presbyterian Church, 120 E. Main St., Grove City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.