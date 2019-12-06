'Nutcracker' holiday tradition continues

Debbie Parou gave it two or three years.
Her guess on the lifespan of the New Castle Regional Ballet’s annual production of “The Nutcracker” was off by three decades.
As founding artistic director of the ballet school, Parou is overseeing this year’s version of the holiday classic, which returns for its 33rd year Sunday at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
The performance has become a tradition not only for audiences, but also for NCRB dancers who have now become the production staff for the show.
“For the first time, they are all former dancers,” said Dr. Lorree Houk, president of the NCRB board of directors.
“That’s so important because they understand the program and keep guiding it in the same direction,” Parou said. “Right now, to be honest, I feel like I’m here to support them. I know how difficult it is.”
The production, and her perspective on what it takes to accomplish it, have evolved over the years, Parou said.
“When I look back, I think I saw it in a different way. In the beginning, it was exciting just to do the production,” she said. “Now, with their help, I can look at it with different eyes and find it’s less stressful and more fun. Their passion inspires me. And when they tell their stories of the past, it makes it come to life for the young ones.”
Elissa Houk Cowher, assistant artistic director for the show, is one of those former dancers with stories to share.
“‘The Nutcracker’ is one of my fondest memories growing up and still the best part of the holidays,” Cowher said. “I’m still close with the friends I made here.”
In addition to Cowher, this year’s “Nutcracker” is under the direction of former dancer Lori Cain Scheidemantle, who serves as NCRB’s assistant rehearsal director, a teacher and office manager. Assisting as teachers, rehearsal directors and choreographers are former students Alyssa Trocci, Kayla Clark, Emily Sanchez Parodi and Jordan Hall.
While the production staff is at home on the Cathedral stage, Parou noted that many of the production’s roughly 100 dancers are in new roles this year as two long-time leading “Nutcracker” princesses graduated this spring.
“It’s like a new show every year,” Cowher said. “The dancers take the roles and make them their own.”
“And, they’re really stepping up to the task,” Parou added, noting that audiences as well as dancers can learn from the show.
“Oftentimes, ‘Nutcracker’ is an introduction to ballet for the audience,” she said. “It’s such a pure form of dance. I hope it can teach the audience that there is beauty in movement that is pure and graceful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.