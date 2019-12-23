Shane Nugent, vice president of the Nugent Group, will chair the 2020 Mercer/Lawrence Heart Ball.
Nugent takes over for Joe Hugar, who is no longer with Sharon Regional Medical Center.
“I have friends who have suffered from heart disease, and without the advancements made by the American Heart Association over the years, they may not be here today,” Nugent said. “I’m happy to help this wonderful organization in any way I can. Being in the long-term care business, we often see our patients suffer from heart disease. The Nugent Group will do anything it can to help find a cure for the disease and to help prolong someone’s life. That’s what we are passionate about.”
Sharon Regional is still presenting sponsor of the 2020 Mercer/Lawrence Heart Ball. The Heart Ball is the American Heart Association’s premier social event to celebrate survivors and the lifesaving achievements of local physicians, philanthropists and volunteers committed to helping the association fulfill its mission, to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. Through events like the Heart Ball, the American Heart Association is funding local and national research, along with prevention and education programs, to reduce the ravages of cardiovascular disease.
“I really want to make an impact on our local community,” Nugent said. “One way we plan on doing that is by donating “CPR in Schools Educational Kits” to Mercer and Lawrence county schools. For every $5,000 in sponsorship for the Heart Ball, one kit will be donated to a school of that company’s choice. Our goal is to have enough money to put one kit in every school in both counties. We’re hoping to create a generation of lifesavers by making sure students learn Hands Only CPR before they graduate. In less than the time it takes to watch a TV sitcom, we can give students the skills they need to potentially save someone’s life with CPR.”
The 2020 Mercer Heart Ball will be held Feb. 29 at the Avalon Country Club at Buhl Park. The event’s theme will be “The Roaring 20’s” featuring an evening filled with dancing, great food and fun, and encouraging guests to “leap into the new year” with a healthy heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.