If you haven’t been paying attention lately or live under a rock, America is a pretty divided place right now.
And that’s not to say that’s any different than before. Now, there are just ways for everyone to be louder and amplify their views, whether political, societal or just people very passionate that Michael Jordan is the greatest of all-time and get-out-of-here-with-your-LeBron-James-statistics.
I’m no sociologist, but I think I can say without a doubt there are maybe three things most Americans can agree on – gas prices are always too high, the New England Patriots are a bunch of cheaters and growing up stinks.
Let’s focus on that last one.
Growing up seems like a good idea when you’re 12 and want to be a teenager, 15 and you want to drive, 17 and you want to break curfew or 20 and you want to (legally) drink a cold one for the very first time. One year older doesn’t seem like that much in those years. But 29 going on 30, 39 going on 40 or (gasp!) 49 going on 50 are big, grand, sad milestones.
I don’t consider myself old, but then I start doing the math on how long ago some things were. For instance, the year 2040 is closer to us right now than 2001 is. I remember 2001! Next year will be my 10-year high school reunion. The five-year reunion seemed like just yesterday. College, with its thin dorm walls and questionable dining hall sushi, also seems like just yesterday.
Right now, I’m listening to a playlist of Blink-182, which was one of the dominant bands of the “Total Request Live” era on MTV around the turn of the century and whose sound just exudes summertime happiness. They’re also a favorite of many late millennials. Their music, notable at bars and parties, is immortal. Even if the actual members aren’t.
Mark Hoppus, the bassist, announced in the last few days he has stage IV lymphoma and is undergoing chemotherapy. The original frontman, Tom DeLonge, left the group and is trying to prove aliens exist, while the drummer, Travis Barker, is dating Kourtney Kardashian.
Nostalgia is great (as I switch over to a “2006 Rap Hits” Spotify playlist) because it takes us back to happier times. But the more you think about nostalgia, the more you realize those times are quite a few years ago. Regardless, it’s more fun to experience the way music from our youth makes us feel than to think about our favorite artists growing up, having families of their own or even staring death right in the face.
So what can we do? Not a whole lot, besides basking in the fact we still remember full song lyrics from 20 years ago. And we can always unite to root against the Patriots.
(Pete Sirianni is the managing editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)
