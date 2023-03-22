Northminster Presbyterian Church will host its annual flea market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1.
The church is located at 2434 Wilmington Road, New Castle, PA, 16105.
It is sponsored by the Willing Workers Sunday School Class, with all proceeds to go towards church mission projects.
There will be household items, books, jewelry, purses and linens for sale.
This year, the church will also be selling “enormous” quantities of fabric including upholstery, cottons, wools, silks and muslin, and quantities of notions including yarn, ribbon, bindings, needles, floss, buttons and miscellaneous craft supplies.
