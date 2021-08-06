Five dental students, soon to embark on careers as oral health professionals, have been named recipients of an inaugural scholarship program established this year by North American Dental Group .
NADG, a leading dental support organization affiliated with 250 dental practices across 15 states, handed out scholarships in June to fourth-year students at Touro College of Dental Medicine at New York Medical College. The students were selected by faculty based on financial need, academic performance, and for showing values closely aligned with NADG’s empathetic culture and drive for innovation in dentistry.
“At NADG, we are committed to advancing dentistry through outcomes-based practices and innovative uses for technology that lead to an exceptional patient experience and enhanced oral care,” said Dr. Andrew Matta of New Castle, an NADG founding partner and chief medical officer. “It is imperative that we invest in and support the rising generation of dentists who will be counted on to continue this important work.”
In addition to financial assistance, the North American Dental Group Student Scholarship Program will afford each recipient an opportunity to be paired with an NADG-supported dentist for professional mentoring. Each student will also have opportunities to collaborate on oral health research programs led by NADG’s doctor-led Professional Dental Alliance.
“The partnership with NADG that we have forged will be valuable for both TCDM and our students,” said Ronnie Myers, DDS, Dean of the Touro College of Dental Medicine. “Students will have the opportunity to engage in research, learn about being leaders as they advance in their professional careers and experience working collaboratively with an organization that truly values education as a core value.”
The 2021 North American Dental Group Student Scholarship Program recipients from TCDM are:
•E. Perry Allman, of Cedarhurst, New York
•Yoo Kyung Hwang, of Seoul, South Korea
•Nayab Rizvi, of Buffalo, New York
•James Schmidt, of Harper Woods, Michigan
•Steven Vu, of Santa Ana, California
Matta said NADG plans to award scholarships annually to Touro College of Dental Medicine students and that there is no limit for how often a student can be selected as a recipient.
