A New Castle non-profit is raising funds to assist families in purchasing sensory equipment for their children.
Sense of Connection, which serves communities with children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and other sensory-related diagnoses, is offering families the opportunity to apply for $100 gift cards to purchase this necessary equipment. The group is raising money to assist 10 families before Thanksgiving.
“Many of these children have access to the necessary equipment to engage and assist with their learning styles while in the classroom,” Dr. Jessica Patton, Sense of Connection president, said. “However, much of this equipment is expensive and families within our area cannot afford the needed equipment at home.”
This equipment can include noise-canceling headphones, fidget toys, compression vests and small in-house trampolines. Each student may require one or multiple pieces of equipment. The experimentation needed can become costly and time-consuming for families.
Much of the equipment, while available at schools, can’t be loaned out for liability reasons.
All donations go directly toward the gift card program for equipment.
Each family in need of this equipment can apply by visiting https://bit.ly/33ODJ0j.
The public can sponsor a family by visiting https://bit.ly/34P0a4T.
