Nine members of the Class of 2020 have received $1,000 each toward their continued education from the Team Emma Forever Scholarship.
This is the second year that the scholarships have been awarded. They are presented in memory of Emma Weatherby, a 2017 graduate of Neshannock High School who lost her battle with rhabdomyosarcoma on April 13, 2018.
The Team Emma scholarships were created after Emma’s friends, Maria Deluca and Kacey Copple, decided to have an annual 5K in her memory. Proceeds from sponsors, registration and basket raffles generate the funds. This year’s 5K is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 1 behind Neshannock High School. Participation will be limited to 200 runners for social distancing purposes, and extra safety measures will be taken. Any one wishing to help in any way -- as a sponsor, basket donor or volunteer -- may inquire at (724) 657-7331.
Go online to https://tinyurl.com/y7zef2ua to register for the 5K or to make a donation.
Emma had planned to become a teacher, and the scholarships are awarded to seniors planning to major in education. This year’s recipients are:
•Neshannock: Abigail Shaner, Edinboro University, art education; Josalynn Martin, Slippery Rock University, early childhood/special ed
•Laurel: Abigail Stewart, Slippery Rock University, early childhood/special ed; Bethany Boyles, Grove City College, secondary education
•New Castle: Raquel Rivera, Slippery Rock University, education; Angelena Hill, Clarion University, early childhood/special ed; Nicoletta Donofrio, Slippery Rock University, middle level ed English language arts/special ed
•Shenango: Gianna Orrico, BC3/Slippery Rock University, early childhood ed/occupational therapist;
•Union: Rachel Bowen, Slippery Rock University, early childhood/special ed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.