Eight members of the Class of 2021 have received $1,000 each toward their continued education from the Team Emma Forever Scholarship.
This is the third year that the scholarships have been awarded. They are presented in memory of Emma Weatherby, a 2017 graduate of Neshannock High School who lost her battle with rhabdomyosarcoma on April 13, 2018.
To date, the fund has awarded $28,000 in scholarships.
The Team Emma scholarships were created after Emma’s friends, Maria Deluca and Kacey Copple, decided to have an annual 5K in her memory. Proceeds from sponsors, registration and basket raffles generate the funds.
The fourth annual Team Emma Forever Memorial Scholarship 5K is Aug. 7 at the Neshannock High football stadium. Anyone wishing to sponsor or donate a raffle basket, email: teamemmaforever5k@gmail.com.
To register or to make an online donation. visit https://tinyurl.com/tv84e3nr.
Emma had planned to become a teacher, and the scholarships are awarded to seniors planning to major in education.
This year’s recipients, and their college plans, are:
•Katie Walzer, Neshannock; Penn State, early childhood/elementary
•Trisha Kerr, Ellwood City; Slippery Rock, French
•Camille Alexander, Shenango; Penn State, education
•Russell Kwiat, Neshannock; Westminster, education
•Madison Dematteo, Neshannock; Duquesne, early childhood education
•Julia Germond-Louden, Neshannock; Clarion, education
•Morgan Farley, Neshannock, Youngstown State, early childhood/elementary education
•Victoria Shultz, Neshannock; Westminster, early childhood/special education.
