Nine Lawrence County high school seniors have been awarded scholarships by the Jack Butz Humanitarian Scholarship Foundation.
The annual awards, which have been on a two-year hiatus due to COVID, are given in memory of Jack Butz, a local businessman and humanitarian who owned Butz Flowers for many years. Butz started these scholarships, and his goal was to build up the fund to give students attending the nine county high schools an opportunity to make a difference in their communities and the world.
The awards are based on assessments in various categories: essay, scholarship, financial need, and interviews with the scholarship committee members. There is a major emphasis on humanitarian or community service contributions.
The top place winner this year is Kaitlyn Bober of the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center, who was awarded a $5,000 scholarship to attend California University of Pennsylvania, where she plans to major in pre-veterinarian technology.
The second place winner, Riley Bruce of Shenango High School, was awarded a $2,500 scholarship to attend the University of Chicago, where she plans to major in Economics.
The scholarship committee awarded two third-place winners $1,500 scholarships. These went to Nevada Pacifico, a senior at Laurel High School, who plans to attend Grove City College to major in education, and Lia Mae Vastano, a senior at Wilmington High School who plans to major in engineering at Geneva College.
The remaining Butz Scholarship recipients each received a $1,000 scholarship. They are: Nora Andrews, a senior at Mohawk, who plans to attend West Virginia University to study pre-veterinarian medicine; Katelyn Wehman, a senior at Lincoln High School of Ellwood City, who plans to attend Youngstown State University to major in chemical engineering; Raquel Zarlingo, a senior at Union High School, who plans to attend Edinboro University of Pennsylvania to major in education; Mary Baka, a senior at New Castle High School, who plans to study human resource management at Penn State University; and Alanna Schill, a senior at Neshannock High School, who plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh to major in Education.
The students have been individually recognized at their high schools’ senior awards assembly.
The fund is under the supervision of the Community Foundation of Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio. Each county high school selects one senior who best demonstrates the ideals of humanitarianism and community service. The students are then interviewed by the Butz Scholarship Committee. Committee members are Dr. Michael Hink, chairman; Lawrence County Commissioner Dan Vogler; Lawrence County District Attorney Josh Lamancusa; Debbie Lynch; Laurie Seminara; and Alice Otto Sacherich.
