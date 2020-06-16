Nike, NFL and others to start giving workers Juneteenth off

Nike logos adorn the gloves of Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Cleveland. Nike, the NFL and other businesses are giving their employees a paid day off on Juneteenth for the first time, the latest example of how American employers are responding to protests that have placed additional attention on racial injustice in the U.S. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that its offices would be closed June 19.