Donations are currently being accepted for a food drive to benefit Lawrence County residents via The N.O.W. Project. The drive is sponsored by the New Castle News.
A donation box set up at Sparkle in Westgate Plaza, 2016 W. State St. in Union Township, will be accepting donations until Oct. 22.
A list of needed items is placed near the donation box, but the most needed items are canned meat, canned nuts, peanut butter, mac and cheese, dried beans, cereals, cake mixes, Bisquick, muffin mix, cornbread mix, oatmeal, rice, dry potatoes, pasta, canned fruits, canned juices, canned soup and canned spaghetti.
Other accepted items include coffee, baby products, dish soap, laundry detergent, cleaning supplies, paper products, toothpaste, brushes, shampoo and bar soap.
Those who donate between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursdays will receive a free copy of “A Pictorial History of John Hitch’s New Castle” book while supplies last.
