New Castle News columnist Dorothy Knight Burchett will do a talk and a book signing beginning at 6 p.m. Aug. 23 at the New Castle Public Library.
Knight Burchett will tell the story of how she was inspired to write “On Sunny Lane,” and how “Sweetheart” got his name.
Knight Burchett’s column began to appear in the New Castle News in February 2019. It then started to run in the Progress News in Emlenton and the Leader Times in Kittanning. The Herald in Sharon picked it up in 2021.
Knight Burchett has written two books. “Getting It All Together” is a compilation of her columns.
“Miles and Miracles” is a journal of her solo trip out west and the adventures she had along the way. She says, however, “I wasn’t really alone. The Lord was with me.”
The book also contains memories of happenings that were more than coincidence. Knight Burchett calls them little miracles and says we all have them.
Knight Burchett will do a book signing after her presentation.
The library is located at 207 E. North St.
