New Castle News columnist Dorothy Knight Burchett has scheduled two upcoming book signings.
In her column. “On Sunny Lane,” Knight Burchett turns everyday events into causes for introspection, humor and good will. A collection of her work appears in her newly released book, “Getting It All Together.”
Knight Burchett began her writing career at the Clarion News in Clarion when she wrote the column “On Huckleberry Ridge” for 10 years. She later became a data transcriber and then a reporter. She worked there for 11 years.
She began writing her column that appears Saturdays in the New Castle News in February 2019. It now also appears in the The (Sharon) Herald, the Progress News in Emlenton and the Leader Times in Kittanning.
After living on Huckleberry Ridge, near Knox, for 42 years, and experiencing the death of her husband and two sons, she married Bob Burchett and moved to New Castle.
You can meet the author and get your book signed at the following locations:
•Mona’s Chocolates, The Pointe, 129 Market St., New Wilmington, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 27.
•Royal Community Boutique, at 142 E. State Street , Sharon, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 11.
