Read about Dorothy Knight Burchett and her Sweetheart as she turns everyday events into causes for introspection, humor and good will.
Readers of “On Sunny Lane,” which appears weekly in the New Castle News, can now enjoy reading it every day in her newly released book, “Getting It All Together.”
She began writing her column in the New Castle News in February 2019. It now also appears in the Progress News in Emlenton, Leader Times in Kittanning and The Herald in Sharon.
Knight Burchett began her writing career at the Clarion News newspaper in Clarion when she wrote the column “On Huckleberry Ridge,” for 10 years. She later became a data transcriber and then a reporter. She worked there for 11 years.
After living on Huckleberry Ridge, near Knox, for 42 years, and experiencing the death of her husband and two sons, she married Bob Burchett and moved to New Castle.
You can meet the author and get your book signed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 18 at Anchor Handcrafted & Collectible Shoppes, 4466 Mitchell Road.
Other signings are scheduled for 3 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at Creekside Bulk Foods & Variety, 1562 Kline Road, Knox; from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 24 at Little It Deli, 616 Main St., Emlenton; and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at Mr. Bookman, 316 Allegheny Blvd., Franklin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.